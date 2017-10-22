EFCC launches manhunt for recalled fugitive director, Abdulrasheed Maina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a fresh manhunt for a former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Mr. Maina was sacked from the civil service in 2013 and was in 2015 placed on the wanted list of International Police (INTERPOL) by the EFCC.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday reported how Mr. Maina was secretly reinstated to the civil service, with promotion, despite being wanted for alleged corruption.

Additional details obtained by this newspaper show that the embattled civil servant was issued a letter of reinstatement dated October 2 by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

The Minister of Interior, Abdurahman Dambazau, earlier on Sunday absolved himself of any culpability in Mr. Maina’s reinstatement, saying it was done by the Head of Service.

The October 2 letter claimed that Mr. Maina’s case was reviewed and that a decision was taken that he be reinstated.

The same letter also gave his new posting as acting director of the Department of Human Resources at the Ministry of Interior.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the reinstatement was at the behest of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who gave a favourable legal advice on the case.

Mr. Malami’s spokesperson, Salihu Othman, however said he was unaware of his boss’s role in the deal.

Irked by the news of Mr. Maina’s silent re-entry into the country, the EFCC leadership convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to strategize on the case.

A source, who was part of the meeting, said the commission’s boss, Ibrahim Magu, who was out of Abuja when PREMIUM TIMES broke the Maina story, convened a meeting of operatives working on the case.

As part of the fallouts of the meeting, according to our source, operatives were detailed “to smoke out Mr. Maina wherever he mmight be”.

Mr. Maina is said to be shuttling between Kaduna and Abuja since he sneaked back into the country.

Aside the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Maina’s new work place, detectives are said to have spread around the city, including a safe house that is said to have been offered Mr. Maina by one of the nation’s security agencies.

Also being closely watched by operatives are Mr. Maina’s many houses in Abuja including one EFCC sources said he bought in June 2015 for a massive $2 million cash.

Corroborating our source, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, told PREMIUM TIMES Mr. Maina “is still a fugitive. We are after him”.

The EFCC is also said to be deeply angry at how someone that was put on the wanted list of INTERPOL could be helped by government officials to sneak back into the country and then rewarded with a promotion to higher office.

The commission suspects sabotage, according to a highly placed official.

Documents seen by our reporter show the many correspondences between the EFCC and Interpol on the request to put Mr. Maina’s name on the agency’s wanted list.

The commission first wrote the Inspector General of Police in November 2015, a few days after Mr. Magu assumed office, asking for Mr. Maina’s name to be flagged by Interpol.

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

However, the letter was declared missing by the office of the Commissioner in charge of Interpol at the Force Headquarters, making the commission to make the request again.

On January 12, 2016, Interpol wrote to the EFCC again requesting for additional details to enable it publish the red alert. EFCC replied the letter, providing the details requested.

However, a search for Mr. Maina’s name on the Interpol website returned no record.

  • Frank Bassey

    Magot-eaten pretenders. You mean you did not know his where-about all this while, or you are just pretending playing tough. Does EFCC no longer work on whistle-blower’s strategies? Is Magu telling Nigerians he did not know Maina was secretly reinstated and has been drawing salaries. You can trace Diezani’s property in London, not knowing Maina is living and working in your domain.
    Satan punish all of you.

  • The Optimist

    A deputy director buying a house worth $2 million! Sacked from civil service and on Interpol wanted list but re-instated into federal civil service and roaming about freely. I think we should go back to our old national anthem: Nigeria we hail thee! What a country.

    • Sanssouci

      U forgot to add he lived on the lam in Dubai for 2 years

  • Tunde

    What a bunch of incompetent non-entities! Now you continue your pretense! Local Interpol, Police, Airport, Civil Service! All incompetent! You all are the reason why the white man says the black man is dumb! You have now given us no doubt! Shameful lot! Shame on you! You bring Nigeria down always, you all are not worth the post you all have! From Top to bottom!

  • forestgee

    The choice of Interior Ministry obviously show a trail of suspicion pointing to that Minister! The Minister is also suspected to have committed corrupt acts in the past…I think this government is sick and NOT honest

  • Someone

    do you believe this story? looks like a script with efcc as an actor. to show they are not sleeping. if that’s not the case, then everyone involved should be fired

  • Prosperous Nigeria

    Where is Professor Itse Sagay? These people don sell us put change for pocket.

  • Tommy Soto

    The mighty/divine EFCC to the rescue again. Sounds like Mr. Maina paid some bribes that will get a few high level ppl sacked and possibly docked.

    • Prosperous Nigeria

      For where? This is the dispensation of impunity.

      • Tommy Soto

        huh? impunity? there is an active manhunt for Maina’s arrest. give it a little time, the ppl that awarded him that ghost position in the Department of Human Resources will be sacked and dealt with. stay tuned.

  • Mani_Kay

    Buhari really stinks!

  • Sanssouci

    “A source who was part of the meeting…” Really? Revealing operational details and strategies on how to capture a fugitive of over 2years?

  • Screw-em

    There is no Truth to this story. Slow news day indeed. Premiumtimes, please get your act together ’cause you guys are losing it.