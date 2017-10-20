Man who jumped into Lagos Lagoon identified — LASEMA

Related News

Emergency officials said on Friday they have identified the man who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon.

They however declined to disclose his identity to the media at this time. His family has been contacted, officials said.

The remains of the man has not been found, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the man jumped into the lagoon at about 09:58 a.m. on Friday.

Our correspondent gathered that a footage captured how the man jumped into the Lagoon after he pulled off his clothes and shoe while noticing there was no one around him.

Officials of LASEMA, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Marine Police, Lagos State Ambulance Services and the Nigerian Police from Maroko Division thereafter sought to rescue the man.

But PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the body was yet to be found as at Friday afternoon.

“Effort is ongoing to recover the body by men of the Marine Police and the Lagos State Waterways Authority combing through the waters for over three hours,” LASEMA General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu said Friday afternoon.

Mr. Tiamiyu also said that it would be inappropriate to release the identity of the man but that his family has been contacted.

Also, all items found, believed to belong to him, have been handed over to the Nigerian Police, Maroko Division for further investigation.

Officials of LASEMA, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Marine Police, Lagos State Ambulance Services and the Nigerian Police from Maroko Division, trying rescue the man.

The LASEMA boss, however, assured that the agency’s officials and other responders are on ground for continued efforts on how the body will be recovered.