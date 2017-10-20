Kidnapped Nigeria Police DPO, four others rescued

Related News

A divisional police officer who was kidnapped in Niger State earlier this week has been rescued, the Force Headquarters has confirmed.

Aliyu Amos, a superintendent of police and DPO of Sarki Pawa Divisional Headquarters in Niger State, was rescued by police special forces at about 6:00 p.m. Thursday night, according to police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood.

In an early morning text message to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, said the special forces also helped four others regain freedom from the kidnappers, but their identities were not immediately made available.

The spokesperson also said some suspected kidnappers were apprehended during the rescue operation, and they’ll be arraigned upon completion of preliminary investigation.

Mr. Amos’ rescue came a day after Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris decried incessant abduction of police officers as “annoying” and “embarrassing,”

The police chief said police officers must recognise the perils in their job and adjust their security priorities accordingly.

“Our officers have to be concerned about their personal safety first because this issue is becoming an embarrassment,” Mr. Idris said at a meeting with state commissioners in Abuja Wednesday.

Commissioners would also be held “liable for any policeman that is just picked up like a fowl or anything, it is very annoying.”

Late last month, Emmanuel Adeniyi, Zamfara State Assistant Commissioner of Police, was kidnapped alongside his orderly and family members in Kaduna State. They were said to be on their way to Kwara State when the kidnappers struck.

They were rescued two days later, but the police did not disclose the terms of their release.