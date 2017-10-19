BREAKING: Billionaire kidnapper, Evans, changes plea to ‘not guilty’

Related News

The billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans), has changed his guilty plea to two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping to “not guilty.”

Appearing before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Thursday , Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit felony to wit kidnapping under Section 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws and also to kidnapping.

Both offences were said to have been committed on the 14th February, 2017.

Evans had earlier pleaded guilty to the two counts at his last court appearance two months ago.

Details later….