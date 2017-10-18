Chelsea vs Roma (LIVE UPDATES): Blues battle Italian giants in London

Related News

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their winning streak in the Champions League on Wednesday as they play host to Italian giants Roma at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues suffered a shock defeat in the Premier League last weekend against Crystal Palace and they will be keen to show that was just a one-off.

Chelsea recorded wins in their first two games in the Champions league and another tonight against Roma will put them in advantageous position to progress beyond the group phase.

These two sides have faced off on four previous occasions, most recently in the group stage of the 2008-09 Champions League.

The Blues came out on top 1-0 in the home game and lost 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, with John Terry netting in both fixtures.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from Stamford Bridge and across the different centres.

Kick-off is 7.45 p.m.

As expected… No Victor Moses

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; David Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

CHELSEA SUBSTITUTES: Caballero, Rudiger, Scott, Kenedy, Pedro, Willian, Batshuayi

Roma XI: Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Strootman; Gerson, Dzeko, Perotti

Kick off!!!…Chelsea gets the game underway

Roma dominating the early exchanges ahead of Chelsea

Chance!! Chelsea almost going ahead. Bakayoko wins the ball, passes to Hazard who in turn sets up Morata. However, the Spaniard curls straight into waiting hands of goalkeeper