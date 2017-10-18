DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

  • Cub

    Unbelivable!! One Person taking 28% and d remaining 180 Million people d Rest. Allah yaisa!

    • babajide Balogun

      Dont be fooled. is it not the same govt that said MTN went against the run of play and later took bribe from the same MTN. These APC rogues are a band of bandits. Anti-corruption my foot!

      • oyoko

        You just change the narration. My pain is that most of these wailers just pick one rubbish from SM without well informed and begin to talk nonsense. Did you see PMB as a man that listen to rubbish, even among his former Generals, they see him as a man that does not consider frivolities. take it or leave it, we are beginning to see leadership.

  • tundemash

    In 2008, Mr. Yar’Adua’s administration reviewed the agreement and issued a circular to the effect that the designation of Onne, Warri and Calabar ports as oil and gas terminals notwithstanding, importers could approach any port of their preference for business. The directive came after the then Minister of Transportation, Diezani Alison-Madueke, asked the BPE to re-categorise the ports so that Intels could be given exclusive right to handle oil and gas cargoes. Mrs. Alison-Madueke’s circular also appointed Intels as managing agent in Lagos Pilotage District.
    But in a letter to his chief economic adviser, the minister of transportation and the managing director of the NPA, Mr. Yar’Adua reversed the re-categorisation because of its “potential damage” to the Nigerian economy.
    However, in April 2015, then President Jonathan, gave a counter directive that handed Intels exclusive control over all oil and gas cargoes at its terminals in Onne, Warri and Calabar.A competitor, Ladol, which felt the directive was against the concession agreement it entered with the government and therefore inimical to its interest, responded with a lawsuit against the government.

    – And some wailers with short memory will be here claiming Hausa Fulani cornered everything; are Dumbo Jo and Denziani Hausa Fulani? Are they not more stup1d than ex-President Yaradua ??? It would take a decade to reverse the damage Dumbo Jo did to this country !

  • Malik

    Another Jonathan and Diezani wreckage.
    Only God knows how much Intels kickbacks to both of them for the reversal of Yar’Adua’s circular nullifying Intels’ monopoly.