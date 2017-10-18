BREAKING: Oando Crisis deepens as SEC suspends sale of shares

Related News

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday instructed the Nigerian Stock Exchange to implement a full suspension in the trading of the shares of Oando Plc.

It also ordered technical suspension of the company’s shares.

“Effective for forty-eight (48) hours from today, 18 October 2017 to 20 October 2017,The Nigerian Stock Exchange should implement a full suspension in the trading of the shares of Oando Plc,” SEC said Wednesday.

“Effective from 20 October 2017 and until further directive, The Exchange should implement a technical suspension in the shares of Oando Plc.”

The company has been enmeshed in crisis since its last shareholders meeting with some calling for the exit of its management.

Details later…