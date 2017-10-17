Real Madrid vs Tottenham (LIVE UPDATES): Spurs face daunting task at Bernabeu

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competition but they have their work well cut out tonight as they face an equally formidable side in Real Madrid.

Tuesday’s fixture will represent just the fifth time in which these two teams have met in a competitive fixture, and Spurs are yet to record a single win or goal.

The task of changing that awful record has been made harder for Spurs as they will be without their inspirational playmaker, Dele Alli, for tonight’s clash.

On his part, Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, will be unable to call upon former Spurs attacker Gareth Bale, who continues to receive treatment for the injury which kept him out of international duty with Wales.

It is expected that Ronaldo and the rest of the gang will be able to do the job at hand but how things will pan out is far from predictable.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from 7.45 p.m. from the Bernabeu and across the other centres where Champions League action will be going down tonight.

Team News

REAL Madrid Starting XI : Navas; Achraf, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Isco; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

SPURS Starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez; Aurier, Winks, Dier, Sissoko; Eriksen, Kane, Llorente

