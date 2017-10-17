Judge handling Nnamdi Kanu’s case threatens to withdraw, gives three conditions

Nnamdi Kanu [Photo: TODAY.ng]
The judge handling the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to withdraw from the case, following what she described as attempts by the defense to frustrate her.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the warning Tuesday after a series of arguments between herself and defense lawyers.

Reacting to an application by Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Mrs. Nyako said she had been pushed to the brink by the defendant’s counsel and would recuse herself.

“If you don’t want me to continue in this matter, I will recuse myself,” said Mrs. Nyako.

The lawyer was speaking on a motion he planned to bring before the court, but whose content had not been listed by Mrs. Nyako when the argument ensued.

“I told you that the matter is not yet before me,” she added, saying the defendant counsel were making the matter difficult.

Several applications were made by the lawyers on Tuesday.

The prosecution lawyer, Shuaibu Labaran, asked that Mr. Kanu’s bail be revoked and that the bond N100 million be collected from the sureties. He also demanded an arrest of the sureties.

On the other hand, the defendant counsels asked that their trials be heard separately.

The counsel to the fourth defendant, Maxuel Okpara, asked the court to allow his defendant attend to his health outside the prison.

Responding, Mrs. Nyako said she had a right to consolidate the charges, even if they had been filed separately.

“So I don’t see why I should separate something I should have heard together,” Mr. Nyako said.

An application was also made by a counsel to one of the sureties, Eyinnaya Abaribe, to be discharged of his role as surety.

Reacting to the application, Mrs. Nyako said the court would only consider three options for all the suits.

“Even if you apply from today till next year, this court will only have one of these three options for you: produce the defendant, pay the bond or demand for time to come and explain to court,” she said.

The lawyer, Obiechi Ogbonna, told the court he would prefer the third option.

Consequently the matter was adjourned till November 20 for the sureties to explain to court.

Mr. Kanu and three other defendants are accused of treason, among other charges.

Mr. Kanu, who was granted bail in April, has not been seen in public since September 14.

The federal government has proscribed IPOB group led by Mr. Kanu as a terror organisation.

It us unclear where Mr. Kanu is really located, as both the federal government and Mr. Kanu’s lawyers have traded blames about his whereabouts.

Mr. Kanu had four sureties: Eyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish priest, Immanuu-El Shalom, an accountant and Abuja resident, Tochukwu Uchendu.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    There is no doubt that prior to the brutal house invasions of Kanu’s home, he was resident in that coumpound.

    THE NIGERIAN ARMY SHOULD TELL NIGERIANS WHERE THEY BURIED KANU’S REMAINS.

    • Ikwere

      Shut up dia, Ewu. Kanu has no house to be invaded by anyone. You online ediots are why that boy cannot find himself a job. When has agitation become a full time job? Anuofia

      • Obiejesi Chukwunaeme Kingsley

        And you must throw insults to drive home your points? Weh done

    • Malik

      Go to the nearest barracks to you and ask the army, on behalf of Nigerians, for Kanu’s remains.
      All these comments online are not productive, nothing will and has come of it.
      Go in person, biko, internet warrior.

  • Ebube

    Nnamdi Kanu has over played his hand here. His only option now is to continuously remain underground and avoid being captured again.

    The bail conditions he agreed to was a trap and he worked into it with his eyes wide open. FG wanted to be seen as fair so they agreed to a bail but made sure the conditions are so stringent. Knowing fully well that Nnamdi Kanu out of pride and arrogance will violate these conditions. He worked right into the trap. They allowed him time to completely go over board with arrogance and impunity.
    Now, he has lost the goodwill and Trust he has with the Igbo leaders and the Political class who could save him from the impending hammer and might of the Federal Government.
    His, is now the case of “There was one Nnamdi Kanu”. And I make bold to say, that his actions and tactics has left us as Igbos even worse of than before. He has managed to destroy any remaining relationship between the Igbos and other major ethnic groups. I don’t know how that benefits us in any way. Especially the many productive and industrious Igbo people residing and doing their businesses in other parts of the country.

    • FreeNigeria

      Kanu is a wayward man, looking for easy way out of life and scammed gullible people. A man living in his father’s house, but promising others he’ll give them a country. Who in their right mind takes such a person serious?

  • Emeka

    When the real leader comes with python dance, fake unemployed miscreants who at 50 still live in their father’s house scamper into hiding. Little do the miscreants know the Police and DSS know their whereabouts, track their telephone locations and monitor their movements. Nnamdi Kanu has shown that he is a mercurial coward with poor parental upbringing.

    • FreeNigeria

      Wow, well said!!!