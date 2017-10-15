UPDATED: Despite curfew, armed persons attack Plateau community, kill six

Related News

A day after the Plateau State Governor imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Bassa Local Government Area, armed persons attacked a community in the area, killing at least six persons, the police have said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the curfew announced on Friday by Governor Simon Lalong who said it was necessary “to guarantee effective security operation toward protecting life and property.”

However, on Saturday night, armed persons attacked Taegbe, a village in Bassa injuring at least five people while killing six others, according to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos that the attackers, who invaded the village at 12 midnight, also burnt down 10 houses.

He said that those injured had been taken to various hospitals in Jos.

Among those killed were five adults and a teenager, residents said.

A witness, Sunday Yari, told journalists who visited the scene that the attack took place in the early hours of Sunday.

“The attackers came with sophisticated weapons and moved from one house to another, unleashing mayhem on the locals.

“They razed down a lot of houses and destroyed properties worth millions of naira,” he said.

Mr. Yari wondered why the attacks were being casually carried out in spite of the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the local government by the Plateau government.

“It took the grace of God for me to escape. From my hideout, I watched them killing my aged father and two younger ones. I couldn’t act because I was not armed,” he said.

Also Udie Adie, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, visited the affected village on Sunday.

Mr. Adie, who spoke with journalists at the scene of the attack, described it as “very unfortunate”.

“We shall deploy officers and men to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

“We shall also identify critical stakeholders within the area and work with them toward ending these attacks. We must find a way to end these incessant attacks on the locals.

“For now, we shall keep our officers and men on ground to protect the area; we shall try to ensure that no one takes the law into his hands,” he said.

Those killed had been buried while the injured were taken to hospitals.