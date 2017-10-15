Despite curfew, armed persons attack Plateau community, kill six

A day after the Plateau State Governor imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Bassa Local Government Area, armed persons attacked a community in the area, killing at least six persons, the police have said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the curfew announced on Friday by Governor Simon Lalong who said it was necessary “to guarantee effective security operation toward protecting life and property.”

However, on Saturday night, armed persons attacked Taagbe, a village in Bassa injuring five while killing six people, according to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos that the attackers, who invaded the village at 12 midnight, also burnt down 10 houses.

He said that those injured had been taken to various hospitals in Jos.

