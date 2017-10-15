Gunmen storm home of Nigeria’s ex-Police IG Coomasie; kill policeman, injure another

Related News

Unknown gunmen on Saturday attacked the residence of former Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Coomasie, killing a mobile policeman and injuring another.

Mr. Coomasie, an influential Northern leader, was the head of the Nigerian police in the last days of military dictatorship between 1993 and 1999.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on the two police officers stationed at the gate of the residence at the about 8 p.m., but did not gain entrance into the house.

The attackers were, however, said to have escaped with the rifle of one of the policemen.

A neighbour told NAN on condition of anonymity, that the former IGP and his family members were safe.

The corpse of the deceased police officer has been deposited at the mortuary of Katsina General Hospital, where the other injured mobile policeman was receiving treatment.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Besen Dabiya-Gwana did not respond to several telephone calls, but the Command’s spokesman, Isa Gambo, said the police were conducting an operation on the matter.