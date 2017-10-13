Presidency clarifies Buhari’s statement to World Bank President on favouring ‘northern regions of Nigeria’

President Muhammadu Buhari talking
President Muhammadu Buhari talking

The presidency has clarified the statement by the World Bank President, Jim Kim, that President Muhammadu Buhari asked the bank to focus its development efforts on “northern regions of Nigeria.”

“In my very first meeting with President Buhari he said specifically that he would like us to shift our focus to the northern regions of Nigeria and we’ve done that,” said Mr. Kim, who has led the World Bank since 2012.

Mr. Kim’s statement on Thursday has elicited a lot of criticisms of the president with some Nigerians accusing of favouring the northern part of the country, where he is from, ahead of the remaining.

The presidency, in a statement by Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, however, explained that what the president meant was the North-east region that has been devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“The truth of the matter is that President Buhari, right from his first week in office in June, 2015, had reached out to the G-7 in Germany that Nigeria needed help to rebuild the North-east, which had been terribly devastated by insurgency,” Mr. Adesina said.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths and millions of people displaced since 2009, according to official estimates.

Read Mr. Adesina’s full statement below.

Those who specialize in a deliberate twisting of information have wailed and raged endlessly on the news item credited to the World Bank Group President, Jim Yong Kim, who disclosed in Washington DC, United States of America, that President Muhammadu Buhari had requested a concentration of the Bank’s intervention efforts in the northern part of Nigeria, particularly in the North-east.

The ignorant and mischievous people, who twist everything for their vile purposes, are making it seem that it was a calculated attempt to give the North an unfair advantage over other parts of Nigeria.

The truth of the matter is that President Buhari, right from his first week in office in June, 2015, had reached out to the G-7 in Germany that Nigeria needed help to rebuild the North-east, which had been terribly devastated by insurgency. He said the country would prefer help in terms of rebuilding of infrastructure, rather than cash donation, which may end up being misappropriated. In concert with Governors of the region, a comprehensive list of needed repairs was sent to the G-7 leaders.

Also, during a trip to Washington in 2015, and many other engagements that followed, President Buhari sought the help of the World Bank in rebuilding the beleaguered North-east, which was then being wrested from the stranglehold of a pernicious insurgency. It was something always done in the open, and which reflected the President’s concern for the region.

Those ululating over the disclosure by the President of the World Bank should be a bit reflective, and consider the ravages that the North-east has suffered since 2009, when the Boko Haram insurgency started.

Schools, hospitals, homes, entire villages, towns, cities, bridges, and other public utilities have been blown up, laid waste, and lives terminated in excess of 20,000, while widows and orphans littered the landscape. The humanitarian crisis was in monumental proportions.

President Buhari simply did what a caring leader should do. He took the battle to the insurgents, broke their backs, and then sought for help to rebuild, so that the people could have their lives back. Should that then elicit the negative commentary that has trailed the disclosure from the World Bank? Not at all, except from insidious minds.

President Buhari has a pan-Nigerian mandate, and he will discharge his duties and responsibilities in like manner. Any part of the country that requires special attention would receive it, irrespective of primordial affinities, which narrow minded people have not been able to live above. This President will always work in the best interest of all parts of the country at all times. Let ethnic warriors sheathe their swords.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bright Henry

    Nice one Femi, thanks for the clarification.

  • Tunde

    Mr Adesina! What do you expect when the Senate leaders stopped capital projects in the south because they said “Lagos Ibadan Express” is not the only road!

    Face it sir! There is a concerted effort to slow the development in the south; though I do not think this statement by the world bank is a problem; there is a bigger problem in the way the North view the South in the 3 arms of govt!

    It is sad! We should be “thinking” and “speaking” Nigerian not “Tribal” in the 21st century yet we are not! Sad!

  • Janjaweed

    Always clarifying a basic truth that everyone knows about even his own kinsmen know how true Buhari’s nepotism and favouritism has become overbearing…By the way how’s the 500-Million bribery scam of Abba Kyari and MTN? As usual swept under the carpet…And MTN has walked away free from paying the fine…Anti-Corruption is indeed working in Nigeria…

  • Rev

    I don’t care how these fictitious presidency tries to recalibrate this statement. The bottom line is that these people already had this agenda from the very beginning. Ogbeni Adesina…nothing is new under the sun especially in Nigeria given what has been experienced in the past fifty years. So keep your clarification in your pocket. And just save yourself the trouble by running a fair, equitable government that is fair to all. But that can never happen under Buhari.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    In a situation like this, it would be taken that the World Bank chief was a ‘typical Korean’ who did not understand any word of English, or that the World Bank chief understood English quite perfectly (which was quite obvious, being American) but did not understand Buhari’s kind of English, which even some Nigerians would not understand.

    If Buhari had said ‘North-East’, I am sure the World Bank chief understood quite well, given the fact that his position inevitably made him to understand why the ‘North-East’ was mentioned. But if Buhari said ‘Northern Nigeria’, the World Bank chief would not have lost the meaning of that statement. Note that the World Bank currently works in Nigeria and knows full well the geography of Nigeria; and so understood when ‘Northern Nigeria’ was mentioned and NOT the ‘North-East’. The ‘North-East’ could not have been understood to stand for ‘Northern Nigeria’.

    Moreover, since such instructions from Buhari, the World Bank would have corrected itself if actually the ‘North-East’ was SPECIFICALLY mentioned in Buhari’s instruction.

    Femi Adesina was only on a nanny’s mission to clean up the mess left by the baby. Buhari and his acolytes
    never thought the discussion with the World Bank chief would be leaked to the world. Now, it has been leaked and the presidency is running helter-skelter to cover up one of the bigoted characteristics of THIS Nigerian president.

    We hope other parts of Nigeria would take note of this screaming ethnic bigotry because very soon this Buhari would
    come, asking you for votes to win a second term in order to finalize his agenda of ethnic and religious bigotry.

  • Lanre

    Did I not just write that Tinubu, Osinbajo, Oyegun, Adesina, Laolu Akande, Femi Ojudu and company, the usual enablers will soon defend this statement? Reuben Abati, Segun Adeniyi, Duro Onabule, Nduka Irabor. There is a special place for Yorubas and Southerners as Agbepos.

  • Jon

    Buhari is a disaster to the South and Nigeria in general.

  • Justice Equity

    I call on all Nigerians no matter their faith,tribe, ethnicity, status ,to humble themselves and go down on their knees of prayers and cry unto God to come in His awesome power ,show mercy to our nation, forgive us our sins and deliver Nigerian nation from this national error of judgment committed in 2015,before it is too late for Nigeria and her citizens.
    Except God Almighty intervenes in the affairs of Nigerian nation, buhari will ultimately close the coffin of Nigerian nation.
    The holy book says that the throne is established in righteousness, therefore it is an abomination for the king to do injustice, the Bible says that unjust scales are abomination to the lord.
    This administration is both insensitive, unjust, unfair, clannish, bigoted mindlessly fraudulent. My solace is that darkness can never prevail for ever,after the rains no matter how torrential, the sun shall rise.May God never allow the flood of buharis tsunami to permanently undermine our beautiful nation, may God remember the labours of our heroes past and show kindness to Nigerian nation and her people .God Almighty did it for our nation before when the Abacha whom the Yoruba traitors used to undermine ,betray and judas kiss shonekan,turned into ravenous wolf and held both the traitors and the nation shell shocked, He shall do it again because the hour has come again,buhari and his Fulani band have roundly conquered Nigeria and Nigerians are too powerless,too fearful, too overwhelmed, too traumatized, too hunger stricken,to fragmented, to mesmerized, too humiliated, too hipotonized ,too much weakened and too shocked that they can not be able again to save themselves from the terrible grip of buhari and his cabals.

  • bigboss

    The presidency is just trying to whittle down the matter. Is the world bank’s president so dumb that he cannot differentiate between Northern Nigeria and North-Eastern part of Nigeria? I think Femi Adesina is doing his paid job by saying all these to repair the damaged imagine of the government.

  • Nelly

    This is a welcome development. Not that Buhari did this no, but that God chose to expose a bit of his northern agenda schemes from the best source ever. Oduduwa people clung so hard to this jagaban arrangement and believed with every fabric of thier cardiac composition that this heartless and one sided regime will particularly favour them. It was to hell with the south east and south south. But they forgort that the person they are dealing with is an extremely vengeful, unforgiving tribalistic and desperately wicked soul. They did not remember that obasanjo’s shift of power to the south against the will of the north can never be forgiven by these bitterly heartless people. Yes the Jagaban played his perfect game and succeeded in a wholesome collaboration to sidetrack the “some party” while sitting down to enjoy the fruit of the whole scheme but The devil was more prepared than him this time.