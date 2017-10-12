Buhari appoints heads for Sovereign Wealth Fund, Nigerian Law School

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Uchechi Orji as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA.

He has also approved the nomination of Isa Chiroma as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a press statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Mr. Orji was first appointed in October 2012 for an initial term of five years.

In line with Section 16(2) of the NSIA Act, the National Economic Council in July endorsed the renewal of the appointment, which has now been made for the final term.

According to Mr. Adesina, the NSIA has made remarkable strides under the leadership of Mr. Orji.

Its asset now stands at over $2 billion, which is invested in the Nigerian Infrastructure, Economic Stabilization and Future Generation Funds.

The president nominated Mr. Chiroma to succeed Olanrewaju Onadeko, who is due for retirement as the Director General of the Nigerian Law scahool.

Mr. Chiroma is a professor of law and currently the deputy director in charge of the Yola Campus of the School. He hails from Adamawa State.