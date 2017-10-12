Osinbajo admits approving N640 billion oil contracts for NNPC

Nigeria Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo
Nigeria Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken responsibility for granting authorisation to the NNPC for two oil contracts worth N640 billion.

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said Mr. Osinbajo approved the contracts in his capacity as acting president in July.

“In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence,” Mr. Akande said.

The admission comes a day after PREMIUM TIMES amplified a curious part of the NNPC response to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu’s allegations on Monday.

The NNPC had stated in the response that two presidential approvals were granted to the NNPC for contracts with Shell Nigeria and Chevron at the rate of $1 billion and $780 million respectively.

But when PREMIUM TIMES reached NNPC and the presidency for clarification on Tuesday, they could neither confirm not deny at the time.

Details soon…

  • kayode Olufade

    One will want to know what ‘due diligence’ actually means

    • Ademola Awokusibe

      @kayodeolufade:disqus

      The worst mistake
      i ever made in my life is to vote for Muhamadu Buhari as president of
      Nigeria. He is petty, illiterate, vindictive and corrupt for signing off nine (9)
      trillion Naira in excess of the whole national budget of Nigeria as contracts
      to his handpicked friends, cronies and family members.

      Muhamadu Buhari
      is not educated. He does not have knowledge. He cannot think things through.
      His double standards pushed Nigeria into the ongoing worst ever recession in the
      history of Nigeria, with over 28 million rendered un-employed and wandering the
      streets of Nigeria to steal, to maim, and to kill for a living.

      Until
      Buhari owns up to his misdeeds, as YEMI OSINBAJO has done here, for signing
      the $25 billion illegal NNPC contracts, no one in Nigeria will listen to how Buhari
      found the energy to cancel Intel contracts but became deaf and dumb to speak
      the truth on a far worse $25 billion NNPC contracts since last week Wednesday.

      What
      Muhamadu Buhari did at NNPC is exactly the same thing Chief Bode George was
      convicted and jailed for doing. So, Buhari should wake up and smell the coffee
      that he cannot ever escape judicial judgment for signing off $25 billion NNPC
      contracts corruptly into the pockets of his cronies without legal authorization
      under any law.

      • SAGIR

        GO TO HELLL MUMU YOU WILL DIE WITH HATRED

      • FineBoy

        THe heart.
        Your one vote is hereby cancelled

  • General Sam Bockerie

    Ha ha ha ha…..Osinbade finally succumbs to the blackmail!!…They boxed him into a corner and watch if he would embarrass his Boss. Buhari is not corrupt, it is people around him that are kwarrupt.

  • Daniel

    I pity this man.

    Such a lapdog of Buhari!

    • Sam

      Has anyone accused him of wrongdoing? Or was there fraud in the contract award? Let’s be objective with our comments.

  • Umahernest

    Shame…
    Shame…
    Shame.

  • Agba

    Osibajo why did you accept this nonsense to save corrupt APC GOVT,ohhhhhhh,whyyyyyy?With this if ADEBOYE join politics he will compromise.You are tag a CO ORDINATOR by ABBA KYARI still,you embarrass yourself in other to save the criminal BARU,what a shame

    • SAGIR

      HATERS SONS OF PIGS YOU CAN ONLY HATE AND CANNOT WIN ELECTION GO AND HANG

  • emmanuel Azodoh

    is it constitutional for Ag president to sign a contract as large as 640 billion naira without the consent of the legislature

  • Etty2000

    @Umahernest:disqus

    I am not a university person but i can think very well too. Not everybody can go to university in this world.
    What I understand is very clear. Yemi Osinbajo is telling Nigerians and the world at large that he has sinned
    against Man and God for joining Buhari to sign 640 billion Naira out of the total nine trillion Naira NNPC scam.
    That is my own way of understanding things,

    Yemi Osinbajo is saying to Nigerians: “Now that you have nabbed me and
    caught me hands down, do the needful if you Nigerians have any brain, otherwise, let me go free and remain
    on this job at your peril, because i will not stop and can never stop doing illegal things even though i am also
    a lawyer who should know better than Muhamadu Buhari – who is a herdsman with proved Primary Six certificate”.

    • Gbabe!!!!!!

      @disqus_k3DWLz9C6F:disqus

      SO, IT MEANS THAT OUT OF THE $25 BILLION NNPC CONTRACTS

      YEMI OSINBAJO SIGNED TWO (2) BILLION DOLLARS OUT OF IT, AND,

      MUHAMADU BUHARI SIGNED THE REMAINDER $23 BILLION TOTAL.

    • sagiir

      Wailers Wailers and wail in hell

  • Merciless Messi

    Hahahaha! Now the question is; WHAT RIGHT DOES THE ACTING PRESIDENT( OR EVEN THE PRESIDENT) HAVE TO UNILATERALLY ‘APPROVE’ SUCH HUMONGOUS CONTRACTS WITHOUT IT PASSING THROUGH FEC??

    Same osinbajo whose ‘sermon’ has been kwaraption kwaraption!
    Lol!
    You neither sleep nor slumber O’ Lord!
    Lord Sabbaoth is your name.
    Selah….

    • Abdulkadir

      Baru didn’t just listed the procedures followed in awarding the contracts, he also presented all the regulations that guide contract issuance in the NNPC. I guess in reading his reply, you forgot to read that part.

    • FineBoy

      Go to court

  • sagir

    Wailers Wailers and losers losers and haters they continue to hate lose and wail in hell

  • E.X. Syndi

    @emmanuel_azodoh:disqus

    I don’t know if they use ruler to measure jail terms in a court of law. It will help to use it.
    We have $25 billion NNPC contracts at issue here. Yemi Osinbajo has admitted to authorizing two billion
    out of 25 billion dollars contract. It means a Judge of the High Court will need to buy a ruler and learn how
    to do fractions, so as to do real justice. We know from arithmetic that two is one-twelfth of 25 and so the
    real justice must take account of that. If for example two billion dollars illegal signature will bring 10 years
    imprisonment, for example, it means the Judge must use a ruler twelve times and give 120 years jail term
    to the person (name withheld) who signed the balance of $23 billion dollars. That is proportional justice!!!

  • share Idea

    Is there anybody out there that still need further proof that Buhari actually forged his WASC. Is it not crystal clear that Osibanjo is now used as a fall guy all in a bid to protect the corruption scandal masterminded by supposed MR INTEGRITY and his cabals…Nigeria we hail thee

    • Wilson Nakpoberuo

      Think before writing. VP Osinbajo has a name to protect.

  • Yemi

    Premium Times should move on from this issue. You should have anticipated this. There was no way PMB could have signed anything while on leave. He is not dumb

    • Double Barrel

      Yemi,

      NO WAY. Who send you? Or na only you waka come? You did not say Premium Times should move on
      from the thief-thief of Dizeani Allison-Madueke for six months running. You did not say Premium Times
      should move on from the thief-thief of Patience Jonathan for one year running. It was when Buhari was
      caught red-handed you now jump up to beg Premium Times to move one from Buhari $25b thief-thief.
      No weapon fashioned against Premium Times shall prosper. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with
      Premium Times on this $25 billion NNPC stealing by tricks until justice is done. You hear me so?

  • Ugochukwu

    Niger Delta people are busy shouting that they are not Biafrans meanwhile Hausa/Fulani/Yoruba are busy selling their birth right.

  • Ade

    I think some cover-up is going on in the presidency, if VP signed for a part then who signed for the remaining bulky part, and how are we sure that VP is not protecting his boss and the country from embarrassment. I think APC will need to work hard to redeem themselves before it’s too late, 2019 is near because they are loosing supporters from the masses on every sensitive issue they are playing with.

  • Oskirin

    Gbam! oya wailing wailers make una look 4 anoda story.

    • Dazmillion

      A pity watching your shallow level of thinking to believe that Osibajo signed N640B NNPC contracts when the same Osibajo told the MD of NNPC to get approval from Mr Kachikwu.

  • thusspokez

    Some would say that the VP is taking the fall for the President who faces an impeachment for violating the Nigerian constitution.

    But is this the same Mr. Osinbajo whom when asked for his consent for the two contracts by Mr Baku — as reported in PT –, had refused and instead referred the latter back to Mr. Kachikwu. It therefore defies logic that Mr. Osinbajo — a rational gentlemen and an evangelist of due process — would then compromise his own morals and undermine due process to approve the two contracts.