NNPC says Osinbajo gave approval for N640 billion contract; vice president’s office keeps mum

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo speaking
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo speaking

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday that the presidential approvals it received for two oil contracts worth N640 billion were granted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during his time as acting president.

The “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gave the approval,” Ndu Ughamadu, spokesperson for the NNPC, said in a message to PREMIUM TIMES at noon Wednesday.

But for the ensuing 10 hours, Mr. Osinbajo’s office could not confirm or counter the NNPC’s claim despite repeated requests from PREMIUM TIMES.

The NNPC’s statement on Wednesday after that of Tuesday and the presidency’s handling of the controversy surrounding the operations of the state-oil firm further highlight the opaque nature of the running of the corporation.

Mr. Ughamadu’s declaration comes hours after PREMIUM TIMES highlighted a critical aspect of a Monday morning statement by the NNPC which suggested that the state-run oil giant had received presidential approvals for at least two contract awards during the time President Muhammadu Buhari was on medical leave in London.

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja [Photo Credit: Thisday]

The NNPC listed the contracts as part of its response to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, who had earlier accused the head of NNPC of abuse of contract regulations and insubordination in a memo to Mr. Buhari.

In the August 30 memo, Mr. Kachikwu said Maikanti Baru awarded up to $25 billion in oil contracts under different guises without recourse to NNPC board or himself as its chairman. The memo sparked nationwide controversy followings its leakage on the Internet October 3.

The NNPC pushed back in a statement Monday, saying Mr. Kachikwu’s complaints were misplaced as the Mr. Baru only needed to get input and approval from President Buhari, who’s also the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources.

The agency also listed some contracts that received presidential approvals between September 2015 and July 2017.

The statement said NNPC received presidential approvals for two oil contracts on July 10 and July 31 worth $1 billion and $780 million, respectively.

The timeline indicated that the contracts were signed on dates Mr. Buhari was on medical leave in London and Mr. Osinbajo was acting as president in line with the Constitution.

PREMIUM TIMES then contacted the NNPC to clarify whether the approvals were granted by Mr. Buhari while on his sickbed in London, but the agency’s spokesperson declined to clarify, saying “presidential approval is presidential approval.”

When PREMIUM TIMES reminded him of potential legal implications of Mr. Buhari exercising presidential powers even when he had relinquished same in accordance with the constitution, Mr. Ughamadu dug his heels in.

“Presidential approval is presidential approval,” the spokesperson insisted.

President Buhari’s spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, also declined to comment on their principal’s role in the contract saga when contacted on Tuesday.

Buhari in NASS [Photo Credit: Linda Ikeji’s Blog]

But hours after the story was published, Mr. Ughamadu contacted PREMIUM TIMES to say that it was Mr. Osinbajo who gave the presidential approvals for the contracts.

Yet Laolu Akande, spokesperson for Mr. Osinbajo, could not corroborate the NNPC’s assertion for about 10 hours on Wednesday after he was contacted by PREMIUM TIMES.

In his memo to Mr. Buhari, Mr. Kachikwu stated that when Mr. Buhari was unwell in London for several months between May and August, Mr. Baru tried to get direct approval from Acting President Osinbajo for some personnel changes at the NNPC.

But Mr. Osinbajo asked Mr. Baru to go back to Mr. Kachikwu and get his input and approval first before making the changes. Mr. Baru refused to consult Mr. Kachikwu on that.

Ibe Kachikwu [Photo Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

For weeks, the changes were not made, until Mr. Buhari returned on August 19. By August 29, Mr. Baru announced the changes.

This prompted Mr. Kachikwu’s letter to the president on August 30, complaining that he learnt of the development in the media.

Neither the vice president’s office nor Mr. Baru has denied that claim by Mr. Kachikwu.

  • Agba

    Nigeians don’t be deceived.this is to save face,Osibajo knew nothing about it because is ordinary CO ORDINATOR,this is to save the presidency of the embarrasment,afefe ti fe a ti ri idi adie;God save Nigeria from hausa fulani contract scam

    • Sam

      Shame on you.

  • share Idea

    When we said that Buhari and master forger and liar people thought we are joking – is it not clear to all that Buhari have been lying to the masses all these while.

    • Sam

      Moron ,shame on you , your hatred towards the old man will lead you to where you deserve. Twart

  • Sam

    Earlier on I had stated that the manner at which our media houses rush to publish half truths and lies is worrisome, I had reminded us here that Buhari sent away the AGF from London for taking official files to him and admonished that the acting president was the head now ,how will the same Buhari sign NNPC contract? But our silly brothers who love to hate the president were rejoicing albeit prematurely. Shame to all of you including PT

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      There is no perfect crime….just mark my words !!

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Osinbajo is a clergy and a lawyer , lets watch him play the fall guy . The VP is tacitly implicated in all the sever human rights atrocities of the bloodthirsty Buhari regime now lets watch him tell lies to save Buhari…….Nigerians are waiting. It is very unbecoming of a Pastor to behave in this manner, to facilitate mass deception in this manner is unheard of but we all wait.

    • Sam

      Continue your irrational arguments. You lost election let the winner lead for the period and when its time for next elections try and send him out .why hating on the man and yourself for this long ,oh only one reason, you were profiting from the wroth of the immediate past.

  • Jaiyeola Akinwande

    @disqus_7PLjCLpBtK:disqus

    No $25 billion NNPC financial criminal must be left behind

    The Buhari presidency is besieged and knows it has walked into criminal zone on this one.
    A president who reportedly signed off an amount of $25 billion of contracts without legal
    authorization commits the same offence for which Chief Bode George was convicted and
    jailed. Therefore, a judicial verdict on this NNPC case will expectedly yield the same result.

    The amount of $25 billion is equal to 9 trillion Naira and exceeds Nigeria’s annual budget.
    Anyone involved in the outrageous scam cannot remain in public office after forfeiting trust.
    If Yemi Osinbajo signed portions of the $25 billion scam he too will be liable to impeachment.
    Yemi Osinbajo would have renounced his legal training to involve himself in the NNPC illegality.

    • Sam

      I don’t know which of the Akinwandes you belong to. But I surely can say the ones I know are responsible ones. You sound far from them .zero integrity

  • Ayinde

    I have always said that this man is being made to adorned a garment that he is not worthy of both in character and integrity, the assumed integrity attributed to him is all based on a false premise. Nothing and i repeat nothing in his antecedent makes him eminently qualified to be so called “Mr Integrity” rather he is like his boy Daura lawal said he is integrity deficient. Short and Simple.

  • Sanssouci

    10 hours to reply a simple yes or no question? hmmmm

  • Lanre

    Nigeria is an active crime scene. A couple of days ago, Maikanti Baru said Kachikwu was inciting Nigerians. I responded by stating that Osinbajo would soon be the next to be accused of incitement. Wow! I am a Genius – with a big G! This is Lanre who will continue to work for an Independent Yorubaland and I approved this message.