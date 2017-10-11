15 killed as Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram attack – Official

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops had killed 15 Boko Haram insurgents after repelling attack by the terrorists at Yamteke village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

Sani Usman, the Director, Army Public Rations, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said the troops repelled attempt by the insurgents to infiltrate a military outpost on Tuesday in the area.

He explained that the troops had demonstrated bravery and utilised heavy fire power to defeat the insurgents who attacked in trucks and high calibre ammunition.

“The troops dealt decisive blow on the Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate their outpost with a vehicle loaded with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“In the ensuing fire fight, troops inflicted heavy casualty on the terrorists, repelled the attack on their location, neutralised 15 insurgents, captured one vehicle, large caches of various ammunitions, destroyed one Toyota Hilux pick up mounted with Anti-Aircraft and one Gun Truck.

“Several other insurgents escaped with gunshot wounds. Sadly, one soldier died during the attack and his remains have been evacuated.

“The troops remain determined in their task of safeguarding communities and providing a conducive environment for humanitarian agencies to do their work,” the Army spokesman said.

He called on members of the public to provide vital information on suspected activities of the insurgents to security agencies in their respective communities.

(NAN)

