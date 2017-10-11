JUST IN: Nigerian govt talks tough, vows to implement ‘no work, no pay’ in industrial disputes

Related News

The Federal Government of Nigeria has decided to implement the “No Work No Pay Rule” with regards to industrial disputes.

The decision, according to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, which held Wednesday inside the council chamber, State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Ngige, who addressed journalists after the meeting, said the decision followed a recent spate of strike actions by some industrial unions across the country.

Mr. Ngige said while any employee who goes on strike will not be paid for the period they stayed away from work, “the period of strike is also non-pensionable. This is because of the industrial crisis we suffered in the last two months.”

The Labour Minister also announced that the government has decided to “fish out all labour unions that have no term limits for their elected officials” and have them do so.

He said the ministry will look at the constitution of all unions and make sure that elected officials do not stay permanently in office.

The minister said the common rule is that all union officials are not transferred out of their stations and some people have taken advantage to avoid going to places where their services may be needed.

The Nigerian health and educational terrain was recently hit by a series strike embarked on by key unions that nearly brought the affected sectors to their knees.

Details later…