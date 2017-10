Related News

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of assets linked to former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and five others, Channels Television reports.

The assets are estimated to be worth about N3 billion.

The final forfeiture order followed the ruling on an application filed by the anti-corruption agency, EFCC.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke is currently in the UK where she is also being investigated for money laundering.

Details later…