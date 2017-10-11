UPDATED: Officials confirm soldier, ex-head of service, shop attendant killed in Plateau attack

Related News

The attack in Barkinladi part of Plateau State not only caused the death of a former top official of the state government, but also that of a soldier and a shop attendant, officials have said.

The attackers also injured 12 others.

The Plateau police spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, confirmed the killing of Moses Gwom, a former head of the civil service in the state to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

“Unknown gunmen attacked and killed one Moses Gwom, at his residence in Barkinladi. His house is located opposite STF checkpoint, 12 others were injured during the attack,” Mr. Tyopev said.

The spokesperson explained that the deceased was attacked at his residence at about 9 p.m. on‎ ‎Tuesday.

No arrest has been made, but security operatives are on the trail of the suspects, he said.

The specific motive of the attackers is also yet to be determined.

Also, a spokesperson for the Special Task Force on Jos crisis, Operation Safe Haven, confirmed the death of a soldier, and a shop attendant in the attack.

The media officer of Operation Safe Heaven, Adamu Umar, also said two other soldiers were wounded in the attack.

According to Mr. Umar, who spoke to journalists, the slain soldier was off duty and was killed in a shop where Mr. Gwom was killed.

He said a shop attendant was also shot dead by the gunmen.

“The soldier was shot dead at a shop, the soldier was off duty. On living the shop, the attackers also shot at soldiers in a checkpoint, injured two. But they had killed a man (Moses Gwom) at the shop, with the shop attendance.”