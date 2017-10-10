BREAKING; Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for $5.5 billion external loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to seek approval for external loan to the tune of $5.5 billion.
In a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the President explained that the fund will be channelled towards funding capital projects in the 2017 budget and refinancing maturing domestic debts.
More details to follow…
