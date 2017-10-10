BREAKING; Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for $5.5 billion external loan

President Mohammadu Buhari [Photo credit: Sahara Reporters]

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to seek approval for external loan to the tune of $5.5 billion.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the President explained that the fund will be channelled towards funding capital projects in the 2017 budget and refinancing maturing domestic debts.

More details to follow…

  • Watch man

    Something is grossly wrong with Nigeria leaders. Where are all the looted funds recovered? Why plunge Nigeria into more debt? This is highly unacceptable.

  • Shift Luther

    up Buhari 2019

  • dan

    Now, we are borrowing to finance debt pay back, up Buhari, up APC