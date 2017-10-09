Gunmen storm Rivers community, kill 10

Related News

The Police Command in Rivers State, said that 10 persons in Mgbuosimi in Obio/Apkor Local Government Area of the state were killed by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

Nnamdi Omoni, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt that the cause of the mayhem was yet unknown.

“Ten people are feared dead in the violence and nobody knows the cause of the violence for now,” he said.

Mr. Omoni said investigation into the violence had commenced, but no arrest had been made and appealed to the public to furnish the police with meaningful information that could lead to arrest of the suspects.

According to Mr. Omoni, the gunmen demanded for the telephone handsets from their victims, adding that those who hesitated in releasing their handsets were shot.

He denied that any chief in the community was killed.

Mr. Omoni said: “criminals must be punished no matter how long it may take to arrest them,” he said.

(NAN)