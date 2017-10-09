BREAKING: Aisha Buhari attacks management of Aso Rock Clinic

Related News

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has followed the footsteps of her daughter, Zahra, by criticising the management of Aso Rock Clinic.

Zahra Buhari had last week taken to her Instagram page to criticise the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Jalal Arabi, for his inability to provide even Paracetamol tablets to the clinic despite a budget of N3 billion for the provision of drugs to the hospital.

Speaking Monday at a stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health and Nutrition, RMNCAH+N, at the State House, Abuja, Mrs. Buhari said she recently fell ill and was advised to travel to London for treatment, but she refused.

“I called the Aso Clinic to find out if they have an X-Ray machine, they said it’s not working

“In the end I had to go to a hospital owned and operated by foreigners 100 per cent

“There is a budget for the Hospital and if you go there now, you will see a number of constructions going on but they don’t have a single syringe there. What is the purpose of the buildings if there are no equipment there to work with?”

“You can imagine what happens across the states to governors wives if this will happen to me in Abuja,” she said.

The Aso Rock Clinic management said last week it was short of funds for major projects and purchases and would demand the commercialisation of the clinic’s operations for efficiency.