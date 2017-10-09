BREAKING: Aisha Buhari attacks management of Aso Rock Clinic

Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has followed the footsteps of her daughter, Zahra, by criticising the management of Aso Rock Clinic.

Zahra Buhari had last week taken to her Instagram page to criticise the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Jalal Arabi, for his inability to provide even Paracetamol tablets to the clinic despite a budget of N3 billion for the provision of drugs to the hospital.

Speaking Monday at a stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health and Nutrition, RMNCAH+N, at the State House, Abuja, Mrs. Buhari said she recently fell ill and was advised to travel to London for treatment, but she refused.

“I called the Aso Clinic to find out if they have an X-Ray machine, they said it’s not working

“In the end I had to go to a hospital owned and operated by foreigners 100 per cent

“There is a budget for the Hospital and if you go there now, you will see a number of constructions going on but they don’t have a single syringe there. What is the purpose of the buildings if there are no equipment there to work with?”

“You can imagine what happens across the states to governors wives if this will happen to me in Abuja,” she said.

The Aso Rock Clinic management said last week it was short of funds for major projects and purchases and would demand the commercialisation of the clinic’s operations for efficiency.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    How is this government that those close to it prefer to go public with their grievances?
    Is the President deaf, inaccessible?
    Or are selfish interests at play?

    • share Idea

      Hi is both deaf and inaccessible

  • Dazmillion

    I wonder how this intelligent woman ended up with demented Buhari, child bride? She makes more sense than Lai Mohammed.

    Aisha for president 2019?

  • Aisha Buhari Vice President for Osinbajo 2019

  • DAVID DOGO

    Mrs. Buhari, that has been the fate of most helpless Nigerians who have not where to go to. If that happened in a State clinic, imagine what we go through in the public hospitals. Our public servants often fly out of the country which is why no one believes us when we cry out. God bless you for this revelations. Please do more for us. It appears Baba Buhari is not aware of what is going on in this country. Please speak more for the voiceless.