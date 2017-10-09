Nigeria police personnel protest non-payment of salaries

Related News

Nigerian Police personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command are presently carrying out a peaceful protest against the non-payment of their August and September salaries.

Eight Police commands namely: Kaduna, Kebbi Gombe, Nasarawa, Ekiti ,Bayelsa, Imo and Ogun are reportedly owing August and September salaries, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The protest, which cuts across the rank and file of the command, has over 2000 protesters who are gathered in front of the Salaries Office inside the command headquarters.

Cyril Abeh, the state commissioner of police, who said the delay in payment was from the finance ministry’s IPPS office and not the fault of the police, appealed for restraint.

“They are police officers operating under the law, if they misbehave, we will deal with them according to the law. This is mutiny. I am in the field attending to a very important security matter, but will be on my way back to headquarters to address them now,” he said.

Some of the protesting officers accused the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun of refusing to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to know the ”exact situation regarding the non payment of the police salaries.”

“She already lied to Mr President that all is well. How can you fight corruption and you don’t pay police their two months salaries,” an officer said.