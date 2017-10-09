Nigeria police personnel protest non-payment of salaries

Nigerian Police personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command are presently carrying out a peaceful protest against the non-payment of their August and September salaries.

Eight Police commands namely: Kaduna, Kebbi Gombe, Nasarawa, Ekiti ,Bayelsa, Imo and Ogun are reportedly owing August and September salaries, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The protest, which cuts across the rank and file of the command, has over 2000 protesters who are gathered in front of the Salaries Office inside the command headquarters.

Cyril Abeh, the state commissioner of police, who said the delay in payment was from the finance ministry’s IPPS office and not the fault of the police, appealed for restraint.

“They are police officers operating under the law, if they misbehave, we will deal with them according to the law. This is mutiny. I am in the field attending to a very important security matter, but will be on my way back to headquarters to address them now,” he said.

Some of the protesting officers accused the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun of refusing to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to know the ”exact situation regarding the non payment of the police salaries.”

“She already lied to Mr President that all is well. How can you fight corruption and you don’t pay police their two months salaries,” an officer said.

  • Watch man

    Mr Commissioner, what do you mean by mutiny? You employed someone under a contract to pay him monthly and you breached the same contract, and you are talking about mutiny. What mutiny? This is how you guys encourage them to be extorting money from the public. How can you be owing a gun-carrying man and you expect him not to help himself? What is wrong with this govt self? In fact, the police should continue the protest nationwide.

  • Charles

    The army should be sent to dispatch this elements with tear-gas and if possible with life ammunition, this is the same thing they do to peaceful protesters, what goes around must come around.

    • Watch man

      And who will disperse the army when they protest?

  • Dazmillion

    These police men should be tagged as terrorists for peacefully protesting non payment of their 2 months salary