Nigeria police chief disregards directives but we cannot punish him – Police Service Commission

The Police Service Commission, PSC, said on Sunday that although the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, sometimes disregards its directives, it has no power to discipline him.

The commission stated this in a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, its Media, Press and Public Relations Officer of PSC.

Mr. Idris has faced public criticisms amidst various allegations of corruption and impropriety, especially by a senator, Isa Misau.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr. Misau, on the Senate floor, accused Mr. Idris of corruption, impropriety and sexual misconduct.

The police had earlier accused the senator, a former police officer, of being a deserter from the police. He was, however, cleared by the PSC which said Mr. Misau retired as appropriate.

On Sunday, the commission said it would not compromise its constitutional mandate to appoint, promote and discipline officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission also wishes to state that its powers to do this does not cover the office of the Inspector General of Police.

“The Powers of the Commission are stated in paragraph 30, Part 1 of the third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Ani said that the constitution which gave the commission the powers to appoint, promote and discipline also did not extend the powers to discipline an I-G.

“The Commission under the leadership of Mike Okiro, is not a mere rubber stamp Agency.

“It carries out its duties diligently and in accordance with set out guidelines.

“It also in the discharge of this duties, takes the I-G into consideration as the operational head of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The 1999 Constitution, part 111, (supplemental) (b), 215 (2) states; The Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the Inspector -General of Police,” he said.

He said that on postings of Command Commissioners of Police, the Commission naturally allows the I-G who works with these officers and who knows their operational capabilities to recommend to it.

Mr. Ani said that the commission had given the I-G guidelines that should be followed on special promotions.

“Meanwhile, all recommendations to the Commission on this issue has been put on hold until he complies with these guidelines.

“The Commission however can do more with a Constitutional provision that allows it protect its decisions.

“It is also common knowledge that most times its decisions are not implemented by the I-G since constitutionally the Commission cannot discipline him,” he said.

He advised that in the current move to sanitise the Nigeria Police Force, efforts should not be wasted in unnecessary witch hunt.

“The current Commission will continue to work with Mr President to give the nation the police force that will be the envy of every Nigerian.

“Appointments, promotions and disciplinary matters will continue to be guided by laid down rules and regulations,” he said.

(NAN)