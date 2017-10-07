BREAKING: Nigeria qualifies for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal [Photo Credit: Reuters]
Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The Super Eagles have qualified for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia as they beat Zambia 1-0 at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

A 73rd minute goal from Alex Iwobi ensured that the Super Eagles would be at their record sixth appearance at the World.

Odion Ighalo, who was the main striker was not clinical in front of goal and a lot of chances were missed.

A moment of brilliance however ensured that Iwobi scored. A lack of concentration by the Chipolopolo saw Iwobi with space and he put the ball in between the legs of goalkeeper Mweene.

The Super Eagles have an unassailable 13 points.

They will play the final match of the group against Algeria next month.

Read our live updates here.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Praying Mantis

    DEAR EDITOR,

    Call for prayers for Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby

    I am not a political scientist or an economist or a lawyer but just a prayer warrior who uses hot prayers to fight
    against evil spirits like Muhamadu Buhari. I am not here to analyse how President Muhamadu Buhari became
    the most corrupt president Nigeria has ever had. Other people in this chat room have done so concerning
    a whopping $26 billion illegal contracts awarded (without any bids or tenders mandatorily by law).

    What I am writing to do here is to ask all faithful believers in the scriptures to pray for the Archbishop of
    Canterbury, Justin Welby. He was with the Queen of England two years ago when the then Prime Minister
    of Britain David Cameron was telling the Queen of England the truth that some ‘fantastically corrupt’ people
    (including Buhari) would soon be visiting London for a meeting.

    Instead of the Archbishop of Canterbury to firstly pray for the spirit of discernment, he just spoke,
    carelessly, that Muhamadu Buhari is not corrupt at all. The Queen of England didn’t say anything
    in response.Two years later, Buhari has become the most corrupt president Nigeria has ever had
    and now the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is seemingly put to shame.

    • i just dey ask

      WHAT HAS THE FACT THAT MUHAMADU BUHARI IS THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT NIGERIA’s EVER HAD
      GOT TO DO WITH THE FACT THAT NIGERIA HAS QUALIFIED FOR THE SIXTH TIME FOR THE WORLD CUP
      ALONG WITH GERMANY, BRAZIL AND ENGLAND, WHILST GHANA WAS KNOCKED OUT TODAY BY UGANDA?