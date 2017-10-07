Nigeria Vs Zambia Live Updates: Super Eagles set to seal World Cup ticket

Related News

The Super Eagles are literally 90 minutes away from confirming their place at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

After impressive display against Cameroon, the next assignment for Nigeria is to silence the Zambian national team who also have a fighting chance of making it to their first senior FIFA World Cup ever.

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo is the battlefield as the Super Eagles confront the Chipolopolo.

Nigeria presently has 10 points from four games while the Zambians are closing in from behind with seven points from the same number of games.

As expected, there have been so much talk in the run to Saturday’s game with the Eagles promising to wrap things up and the Zambians promising an upset.

It is cheering to note the Eagles have a full complement of their best legs and many expect they will deliver the ticket today.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the Nigeria vs Zambia match today. Kick off is 5.00pm

Starting lineup

Nigeria XI: Ezenwa, Echiejile, Ndidi, Balogun, Ekong, Ighalo, Mikel, Moses, Shehu, SImon, Onazi

Zambia XI: Mweene, Silwimba, Kapumbu, Tembo, Sunzu, Mtonga, Mwepu, Lungu, Mullenga, Sakala, N’gonga.

All is set for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia. A win for the Eagles will see them have a sixth appearance at the World Cup. Zambia are hoping for a first appearance.

The Chipolopolo were given no chance in the beginning but with wins over Algeria home and away, they put themselves in the running for a chance to make it to Russia next year.

The two teams have filed out. Nigeria in all green while Zambia are in orange and black.

1′ kick off. Super Eagles will be playing the first half from right to left while Zambia will play from left to right

2′ Ndidi with the throw in but Nsunzu heads it out of danger

4′ Zambia get their first corner

A second corner after but the header not well directed for Zambia

5′ Moses Simon wins first corner for the Eagles after Nsunzu stops his goal-bound effort.

8′ Shehu fouled just outside the 18-yard box

8′ Echiejile fouled. Free kick to Eagles

13′ Great entertainment in this early stages. Games has been cagey and pacy with no clear cut chances for either side.

14’Zambians are being allowed space and they are showing what they are capable of with that bombing forward from Ngonga but it is easily dealt with.

Nigeria’s counter attack also comes to little.

17′ Chance! Ighalo misses Moses. That should have been 1-0.

Any kind of touch, that goal should have been in the net

23, End-to-end stuff at the Nest of Champions. Mulenga was caught offside and his effort was for nought.

24′ Onazi is being stretchered out.

Coming in for the midfielder is Mikel Agu who plies his trade in Portugal.

30′ Chance! Moses Simon tries for a goal from the edge of the box but he is stopped by the Zambian goalkeeper.

32′ The Super Eagles are piling on the pressure. Ighalo looking to profit but he was denied by Tembo.

33′ Mikel drives forward and is clipped in a dangerous position but the referee waves play on to the disgust of the fans in Uyo.

35′ Booking! Mikel Agu is shown the yellow card.

36 Fantastic save by Ezenwa as Mulenga shots from 20 yards.

The Super Eagles have to guard against the Zambians enterprise in the final third

39′ Half a chance! Mikel smashes a volley well wide

43′ Ighalo could not keep his composure in the penalty area and his effort in front of goal was wide off the mark.

44′ Another acrobatic kick from Moses Simon who was wide open but he shot it into the air.

First 45 minutes over. The Zambians had a goal in the net which was ruled offside.

The game which opened up in the latter stages saw the Super Eagles create chances but they were not clinical where it mattered most.

Second half resumes. The Super Eagles have game changers on the bench. Iwobi, Iheanacho and Etebo.

46′ Freekick after Mikel Obi is fouled.

Nigeria has started positively and they need to continue if they are to get something out of this key match.

47′ Moses Simon in midfield giving away possession.

47′ Moses with a deep cross but Leon Balogun’s header was weak.

49, Freekick to Eagles but Ndidi’s header was wide off

Substitution! Ernest Mbewe comes in for Samuel Lungu

54′ Shehu cautioned for a silly tackle on a Zambian player.

55′ Chance! Thundering header from Winfred Ndidi but saved by Mweene. Corner given but it came to nothing. Still 0-0 in Uyo.

61′ An hour gone as Nigerian fans await the goals. The Super Eagles have been making unforced errors.

62′ Booking! Shehu sees yellow for tackle on Mwepu

66′ Moses Simon Out, Alex Iwobi in. This game needs a moment of brilliance or a mistake to turn things around.

70 Corner kick. Austin Mulenga on the ball

71′ End-to-end stuff here in Uyo. Iwobi with pace and running got the ball into the 18-yard box but he was too slow and possibly too heavy to do anything with the ball.

73′ Goal! Alex Iwobi with the goal and the brilliance.

The Arsenal striker who came on as substitute came with the pace and brilliance the Eagles needed and he scored from close range.

77′ Thirteen minutes remaining till the Super Eagles win the ticket to Russia 2018

79′ Ola Aina comes in for Elderson Echiejile

Aina makes his debut for Nigeria

84′ Another chance but Victor Moses shoots wide

86 Substitution: Zam Chingandu in for Zambia’s Mulenga

90′ One last chance in regulation time but Moses over ran the ball for Mweene to collect.

Three minutes added. Three minutes until the Super Eagles pick their ticket for another appearance at the World Cup.

Match over. And the Super Eagles celebrate their ticket to the World Cup in Russia next year.