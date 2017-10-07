Nigeria vs Zambia Live Updates: Super Eagles set to seal World Cup ticket

Related News

The Super Eagles are literally 90 minutes away from confirming their place at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

After impressive display against Cameroon, the next assignment for Nigeria is to silence the Zambian national team who also have a fighting chance of making it to their first senior FIFA World Cup ever.

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo is the battlefield as the Super Eagles confront the Chipolopolo.

Nigeria presently has 10 points from four games while the Zambians are closing in from behind with seven points from the same number of games.

As expected, there have been so much talk in the run to Saturday’s game with the Eagles promising to wrap things up and the Zambians promising an upset.

It is cheering to note the Eagles have a full complement of their best legs and many expect they will deliver the ticket today.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the Nigeria vs Zambia match today. Kick off is 5.00pm

Starting lineup

Nigeria XI: Ezenwa, Echiejile, Ndidi, Balogun, Ekong, Ighalo, Mikel, Moses, Shehu, SImon, Onazi

Zambia XI: Mweene, Silwimba, Kapumbu, Tembo, Sunzu, Mtonga, Mwepu, Lungu, Mullenga, Sakala, N’gonga.

All is set for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Nigeria and Zambia. A win for the Eagles will see them have a sixth appearance at the World Cup. Zambia are hoping for a first appearances. The Chipolopolo were given no chance in the beginning stages but with wins over Algeria home and away, they put themselves in the running for a chance to make it to Russia next year.