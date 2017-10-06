JUST IN: Buhari appoints 13-member Governing Board for FERMA (FULL LIST)

ferma

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a 13-member Governing Board for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA. He also approved the appointment of the Managing Director of the Nigeria Electricity Management Service Agency, NEMSA.

Mohammed Nakorji, Assistant Director Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that the members of the FERMA board are Tunde Lemo​​​​​-​Chairman, Nurudeen Rafindadi, Buba Abdullahi​​​, Babagana Aji​​​​ and Shehu Abdullahi​​​.

He said that others are Loretta Aniagolu, Mujaidu Dako​​​​, Vincent Kolawole​​​​, Chukwunwike Uzo, Olubunmi Siyanbola and Abdulrazak Ma’aji​​​​.

He also mentioned Saidu Abdulkadir​​​ and Peter Osawe​​​​​ as members of the board.

Mr. Nakorji stressed that the appointment of the FERMA board was subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

He added that the President also approved the re-appointment of Peter Ewesor as the Managing Director of NEMSA for a final term of four years in accordance with the provisions of Section 7(3) of Agency’s Act 2015.

He explained that the re-appointment of the NEMSA boss was with effect from October 3.

(NAN)

