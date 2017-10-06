Kachikwu in closed-door meeting with President Buhari

Related News

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, is currently in a closed-door meting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the president’s office, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Thursday exclusively reported that the meeting would hold on Friday.

Mr. Kachikwu arrived the president’s office at about 11:33 a.m.

A source at the State House informed PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Kachikwu was also at the Villa on Thursday evening where he held a brief meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The meeting with Mr. Buhari is coming three days after a memo from the minister to the president leaked.

In the memo, dated August 30, Mr. Kachikwu accused the Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, of insubordination and violation of due process.

‎Details later…