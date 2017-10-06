Kachikwu in closed-door meeting with President Buhari

Ibe Kachikwu [Photo Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, is currently in a closed-door meting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the president’s office, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Thursday exclusively reported that the meeting would hold on Friday.

Mr. Kachikwu arrived the president’s office at about 11:33 a.m.

A source at the State House informed PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Kachikwu was also at the Villa on Thursday evening where he held a brief meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The meeting with Mr. Buhari is coming three days after a memo from the minister to the president leaked.

In the memo, dated August 30, Mr. Kachikwu accused the Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, of insubordination and violation of due process.

  • thusspokez

    I hope that Abba Kyari is not in the meeting too.

  • Tunde

    PMB; this is make or break for you sir! you have put us (YOUR SUPPORTERS) in an indefensible position; where you signed $25b contracts without due process? Are we to believe the noise makers who say you are corrupt? Are we? At the end of the day you are a politician and i understand that you have to compromise for government to work but not your integrity sir! Not your integrity!

    • wode

      You need to wait a little more. The narrative still remain largely one-sided. Let’s hear from all the sides for an informed and unbiased position to be taken.

      • Tunde

        Indeed; except he didn’t authorize those contracts?

      • share Idea

        Another disappointed APC E-mob

      • Agba

        Authorize the contract or not?

    • share Idea

      Dud you make this comment …”At the end of the day you are a politician and i understand that you have to compromise for government to work”

      It is strange that you could make this excuse for Buhari but could not make same for previous PDP administrations – hypocrite

    • kareem

      How many ‘make or breaks’ do you guess need?? Lol! You mean the grasscutter scam diddnt break it for you? Wow!
      ‘indefensible position’ ke. You, tundemash and Kay soyemi will defend any and everything. You know it.
      Hypocrites!

  • AryLoyds

    BUHARI : My friend
    IBE : Your excellency !
    BUHARI : I see you wanted disgrace me haba my friend !
    IBE : Sorry your excellency!
    BUHARI : If you want to keep your Job , this kind of thing must not happen again ! Kagiko ?
    IBE : Yes Your excellency !
    BUHARI : You must serve the GMD. The NNPC is now a fulani conglomerate as you can see.

    • Dazmillion

      Mr Ibe with all his Harvard education is not very smart because how else would he have accepted to serve under the demented president of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. Demented Buhari would not sack him now being that the uproar might collapse the country. But mark it that the sidelining of Mr Ibe will be total from now on.

      • Julius

        Maybe y’all should order all Igbos working for the FGN to resigned. That will be better than y’all ridiculing those hard, sincere Igbos working men and women in the NIGERIAN government.

        • Dazmillion

          I have max respect for Mr Ibe

          • Julius

            Yea sure, Like I said, you Igbos hate yourselves more than anybody or group will ever hate you. Y’all proving my point. Naww, you have no respect when you are belittling him. Carry on sha !

    • Julius

      Otile, you are debasing by calling the Igbos lames and ass lickers with this supposedly satirical comment from you. Shame, shame, shame !!

    • k. Aroloye

      @aryloyds:disqus

      Which law authorized Muhamadu Buhari to singularly award nine (9) trillion NAIRA contracts,

      all by himself, solely to his handpicked cronies, and, without regard to the law of tenders?

  • Stanley

    Kyari as member of NNPC board is under Baru the GMD of NNPC. Baru is under Ibe Kachukwu the minister who is under Kyari the chief of staff of the President. If you Ibe me I baru you. If you Kyari me I Ibe you. What a system.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      The GMD answers to the board and its members. Kyari can’t be under Baru.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Hahahaha!
    A minister of State meeting with Minister of same ministry is ‘breaking news’!
    Can only happen under APC junta!
    Hahahahah!!!!!!!!

    • share Idea

      Nobody could have reported better

  • Jon

    How does one have a meaningful meeting with an Igbo hater, a killer and a terrorist. And, above all, an alleged PTF thief. A dude whose agent is currently allegedly stealing for himself and allegedly stealing for his Principal. These Hausa/Fulani invaders are stealing Southern oil dry.

    Let anybody here tell me any Southerner that has served as an administrator of Abuja territory.

  • amuda

    Meeting for what?
    Deodorant for INSECTICIDE job abi?
    Where is the VP’s report on babachir??????

  • Agba

    Buhari is sick,he don’t know anything that concern Nigeria again,ABBA KYARI AND MAMMAN DAURA are in charge,Nigerians enter one chance.Buhari is a grandfather,all us know how grandfather behave,with a baby brain is old age.