BREAKING: Kachikwu in closed-door meeting with President Buhari

Ibe Kachikwu [Photo Credit: THISDAYLIVE]
Ibe Kachikwu [Photo Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, is currently in a closed-door meting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the president’s office, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Thursday exclusively reported that the meeting would hold on Friday.

Mr. Kachikwu arrived the president’s office at about 11:33 a.m.

A source at the State House informed PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Kachikwu was also at the Villa on Thursday evening where he held a brief meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The meeting with Mr. Buhari is coming three days after a memo from the minister to the president leaked.

In the memo, dated August 30, Mr. Kachikwu accused the Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, of insubordination and violation of due process.

‎Details later…

  • thusspokez

    I hope that Abba Kyari is not in the meeting too.

  • Tunde

    PMB; this is make or break for you sir! you have put us (YOUR SUPPORTERS) in an indefensible position; where you signed $25b contracts without due process? Are we to believe the noise makers who say you are corrupt? Are we? At the end of the day you are a politician and i understand that you have to compromise for government to work but not your integrity sir! Not your integrity!

  • AryLoyds

    BUHARI : My friend
    IBE : Your excellency !
    BUHARI : I see you wanted disgrace me haba my friend !
    IBE : Sorry your excellency!
    BUHARI : If you want to keep your Job , this kind of thing must not happen again ! Kagiko ?
    IBE : Yes Your excellency !
    BUHARI : You must serve the GMD. The NNPC is now a fulani conglomerate as you can see.

    • Dazmillion

      Mr Ibe with all his Harvard education is not very smart because how else would he have accepted to serve under the demented president of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. Demented Buhari would not sack him now being that the uproar might collapse the country. But mark it that the sidelining of Mr Ibe will be total from now on.

      • Julius

        Maybe y’all should order all Igbos working for the FGN to resigned. That will be better than y’all ridiculing those hard, sincere Igbos working men and women in the NIGERIAN government.

    • Julius

      Otile, you are debasing by calling the Igbos lames and ass lickers with this supposedly satirical comment from you. Shame, shame, shame !!