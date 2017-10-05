‎Panel indicts Nigeria’s NHIS chief; health minister extends his suspension indefinitely

Related News

The suspension of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Usman Yusuf, has been extended indefinitely.

Mr. Yusuf has been on three months suspension since July 6, based on the directive of the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to allow for fair and uninterrupted investigation of the various allegations levied against the NHIS boss.

In a letter to the embattled NHIS chief dated October 5, ‎Mr. Adewole indicated that the committee that investigated Mr. Yusuf has submitted its report. He said the report has been forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Adewole said the committee found Mr. Yusuf “culpable in many areas” of his performance.

“I am further extending your suspension from office pending the decision of” President Buhari, the minister said.

Mr. Yusuf, a professor of Pediatrics, who took over the management of the insurance scheme in 2016, was suspended from office due to the allegations of fraud, misappropriation and nepotism which was alleged against him.

His suspension had generated controversies with the House of Representatives asking that he be reinstated.

Mr. Yusuf had also replied the minister that he would not obey the suspension, saying the minister had no powers to suspend him.

Apart from Mr. Yusuf, eight other top management staff of the agency were also suspended over corruption allegations.

The agency has since been headed by Attahiru Ibrahim in acting capacity.