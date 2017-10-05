JUST IN: Buhari appoints new CBN deputy governor, MPC members

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented Aishah Ahmad to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. She is to replace a former Deputy Governor, who retired early this year.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007, President Buhari urged the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to consider the expeditious confirmation of Mrs. Ahmad, who would then resume work immediately.

In the same vein, the president has written the Senate, seeking the confirmation of appointment of members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN. They are to replace four members, whose tenure expires at the end of this year. The nominees are: Adeola Adenikinju; Aliyu Sanusi; Robert Asogwa and Asheikh Maidugu.

After Senate clearance, the new members of the Monetary Policy Committee are to resume duties next January.

