Two PDP Reps decamp to APC

House of Reps
House of Reps

Two members of the House of Representatives, Zephaniah Jisalo and Yusuf Tijjani, have defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The duo informed the House of their defection in separate letters read on the floor by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Messrs. Jisalo and Tijjani who represent AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of the FCT and Okene/Ogori-Magogo federal constituency of Kogi State respectively in their respective letters attributed their defection to division in the various state chapters of their party.

In a swift reaction, the minority whip of the house, Umar Barde, cited Section 68 of Nigerian constitution which states that a legislator will automatically vacate his seat if he/she leaves his political party without division.

But the speaker ruled that only the court could decide the fate of the defected members.

Earlier this year, three members of the House also defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

They include Edward Pwajok (Plateau), Hassan Saleh (Benue) and Adamu Kamale (Adamawa).

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Olu-Lion

    Jumpologist

  • thusspokez

    In a swift reaction, the minority whip of the house, Umar Barde, cited Section 68 of Nigerian constitution which states that a legislator will automatically vacate his seat if he/she leaves his political party without division.

    This fraud on Nigeria voters must stop!!! The PDP must now approach the court to put an end to this corrupt practices. It is bad for democracy.

    • Baba B

      My brother I also condemned this when members were jumping from the then ACN to PDP but the pdpigs in the house then shut me down. I guess they must be feeling the pinch right now. Though I still stand by my position that this should not be allowed to happen.

      • thusspokez

        I don’t care which political party does it to which political party; it is a fraud that should be stopped.