UPDATED: Buhari’s meeting with Kachikwu set for Friday

The meeting between the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, and President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled for Friday and not today (Thursday) as earlier reported.

A presidency source had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES of the meeting; however a review of the president’s official schedule shows the meeting is set for Friday at 11 a.m.

The meeting is coming three days after a memo sent by the minister to the president, complaining about insubordination and alleged corruption by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, was leaked to the media.

In his letter, Mr. Kachikwu urged the president to take urgent action to save the NNPC amid a N9 trillion contract controversy involving Mr. Baru. Mr. Kachikwu said the contracts were awarded without following due process.

Mr. Kachikwu said he found it necessary to call the attention of the president to the wrongdoings because they were capable of hindering progress in the country’s petroleum sector or even reverse recorded strides.

He also said he resorted to writing the memo because of his inability to have a one on one meeting with the president.

The minister is expected to further discuss the allegations with the president at the meeting.