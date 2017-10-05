UPDATED: Buhari’s meeting with Kachikwu set for Friday

Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

The meeting between the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, and President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled for Friday and not today (Thursday) as earlier reported.

A presidency source had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES of the meeting; however a review of the president’s official schedule shows the meeting is set for Friday at 11 a.m.

The meeting is coming three days after a memo sent by the minister to the president, complaining about insubordination and alleged corruption by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, was leaked to the media.

In his letter, Mr. Kachikwu urged the president to take urgent action to save the NNPC amid a N9 trillion contract controversy involving Mr. Baru. Mr. Kachikwu said the contracts were awarded without following due process.

Mr. Kachikwu said he found it necessary to call the attention of the president to the wrongdoings because they were capable of hindering progress in the country’s petroleum sector or even reverse recorded strides.

He also said he resorted to writing the memo because of his inability to have a one on one meeting with the president.

The minister is expected to further discuss the allegations with the president at the meeting.

  • Spoken word

    what a mess. PMB should resolve this promptly.

    • Agba

      War against corruption my foot,without tribal war in Nigeria,no hope for poor people

      • Spoken word

        look at your head like tribal war. The first sound of a bomb you will be the first to flee.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    It took a leaked letter and a national embarrassment to get a President to grant audience to his Petroleum Minister – the foremost foreign exchange earner for the State.

    A bad case study in Presidential leadership.

    • Ude Anaruagu

      This is government is a mess!!!!

      • Mufu Ola

        Small time thinker. Any serious thing to say?

    • persona

      Kyari is on the board of NNPC and also the gatekeeper to Buhari. He was the one that blocked Ibe from seeing Buhari and the leak only opened the gate for him.

      • MilitaryPolice01

        Very possible bro, very possible

        • persona

          I know so because that is what happened. It was in trying to be transparent, Ibe became a whistleblower and decided to end the useless monopolistic powers of Kyari.
          Ibe has helped Buhari in more ways than he knows with this leak. Had the opposition got hold of this, they would have said that Buhari yet again benefitted from the deals and its why he stayed silent not letting Ibe see him. The approval limits of Baru were supplanted and by implication, Buhari would have been indicted as the petroleum minister. This places Buhari in the same boat as Madam Madueke. Ibe just saved Buhari from what they are after Madam for.

          • MilitaryPolice01

            Your narrative makes a lot of sense. Thanks

          • persona

            A silent revolution is the way to go. Buhari endorsed whistleblowing, Ibe has done same to save him from the damage done by Baru.
            Other ministers should grow a pair when dealing with Kyari who Aisha also warned us about. About time he is contained. Truth is, Buhari will not disgrace anyone of them but will rather wait till a sweeping ouster will be much needed. Thanks bro.

          • MilitaryPolice01

            Thanks bro, it feels good to read from Nigerians who can think intelligently out of the box. It is rare.

          • Sanssouci

            “Ibe just saved Buhari from what they are after Madam for”… so why doesn’t Buhari also “save” himself by getting rid of Kyari whose antics are well known even by your own admission? you are making light of what Kyari is doing, is Buhari a handicapped 4 year old? By your very own Admission Abba Kyari’s behaviour is a clear and present threat to his administration, what if Kachikwu didnt have the stones to leak the letter or the letter wasn’t leaked? then Madam’s fate would have been waiting for Buhari and you are not incensed that Abba Kyari is still on his job?

      • Julius

        It may be..no doubt but now the gate is open.

        • persona

          It also validates Aisha regarding Kyari. It saves Buhari who would have been in the same boat as Diezanni because as minister, how would Buhari claim he never knew that approvals were being done by GMD and not approved by board? Ibe just saved Buhari tools that opposition would have used to nail him. Buhari endorsed whistle blowing, it has worked in his favor yet again.

          • Julius

            I agree and that’s why I’m hoping for an investigation and the result made public. I truly believe the Minister, he doesn’t appear to be one of these useless ministers that are there licking asses that are close to the president. Let’s wait and see what happens in this case.

          • persona

            Buhari will not disgrace any of the men. He will wait for a cabinet reshuffle and ensure that these yeye people are exited and feed them to the press to determine why they were sacked. This will be good because at the end, it will show that these men are not fit for public office.

    • Mufu Ola

      So u believe Buhari have not been meeting Kachikwu? Strange thinking some people have.D suspicion is that he may not have been seeing as many times as he wished but to say he’s NOT seeing President is ridiculous.

      • persona

        The meeting here is to discuss the issues not visibility that may have happened at an FEC meeting. The case is clear, Kyari is the gatekeeper to Buhari as chief of staff and also on the board of NNPC. He basically blocked him from seeing his senior minister.

        • Mufu Ola

          I’m not even thinking about FEC at all.I believe Buhari & Kachikwu must have been meeting outside FEC.Only maybe not enough & depending on d agenda.

          • persona

            Well, the letter was written after Buhari returned and according to the same letter, he didn’t get to meet him to felicitate. The issue is, the meeting was scuttled by Kyari. Ibe wrote to see him, Kyari is a board member of NNPC and the person to determine if you will see the president. Ibe pivoted on the whistleblower act by exposing what had been done wrong. Don forget, Ibe is a lawyer, he basically saved Buhari by not exposing him to ridicule from the opposition because the GMD had broken the law by approving contracts above his pay grade and outside the regulations and Kyari should not only know but should have reported to Buhari…and he didn’t. Clearly, the meeting Ibe wanted was to discuss these issues.

          • Mufu Ola

            Sensible & good argument u made. Kachikwu perhaps failed to meet Buhari one on one on this particular issue but to say they had not been meeting at all as some people try to make out is what I don’ t believe.

          • persona

            His letter makes it clear and that is what Buhari has done now. Nigerians tend to interpret issues as both of them playing “Catcher”.
            The outcome of the meeting and subsequent actions will determine what happened. My own view is, Buhari should encourage such open dissent towards any clog in the progress of his administration.

      • MilitaryPolice01

        Yes bro, the narrative on the letter indicates so.

    • Julius

      No, No, No…this is how some folks in the administration do things. Case in point, look at how the Trump administration is also dealing with their own situations. I’m not saying it’s the best way to run the government but for some reasons this sorts of things happens all the time. The minister might even be the one that leaked the letter and if it is, good for him. All those ministers have their own camp in any administration. Either way, the President should take this seriously and deal with Baru.

      • MilitaryPolice01

        The minister might even be the one that leaked the letter and if it is, good for him.
        ———–
        Very possible, some sort of insurance for himself in this game of swords.

  • thusspokez

    The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, will meet President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa today (Thursday).

    I told my readers yesterday that the leak of the letter to Buhari was intentional and intended to put pressure on Buhari to act. That tactic has worked.

    • persona

      Buhari never got the letter according to my sources. If you check the letter, it didn’t have presidency stamp which means, it was the NNPC version that was leaked.
      The reason adduced for Buhari not seeing his minister is simply because, Kyari is also on the board of NNPC and he is the chief of staff of the president. He blocked the minister from seeing Buhari and the letter has placed a huge questionmark on Kyarri and Baru.
      Buhari as the senior minister must then take a stand

      • thusspokez

        Why would it have a presidential stamp on it?

        • persona

          Had it been received in the presidency, it would be stamped. The version in public domain was not stamped and thus, the reason why Ibe never got access to Buhari. As you said, the leak paved the way and it exposes, Kyari blocking a junior mister from seeing his principal, it also exposes Baru for the approvals which were not presented to the board.

          • thusspokez

            Had it been received in the presidency, it would be stamped

            I am not sure about the stamping, but if the leaker is from the president’s office, why would they wait for it to be stamped before leaking it?

            After it had been stamped, access to it will be restricted to a few — meaning that it would be very easy to catch the leaker.

          • persona

            I also said, it was leaked from the NNPC end and not presidency, hence why its not the stamped copy we are getting in public domain. The most important issue is, as a lawyer, Ibe pivoted on the whistleblower act and has exposed those trying to act as lone wolves without due process.

          • thusspokez

            I also said, it was leaked from the NNPC end and not presidency

            This is all conjecture; you have no way to prove it — which is my argument.

          • persona

            Why are you taking the document to be real? Can you prove that its from the presidency?
            The issue here is, SR said their sources from presidency and that very day, I said it was not from the presidency because had it been from the presidency, the questions is, who benefits?
            Will Kyari leak a document indicting Baru a GMD that should have brought the same document to the board where he is supposed to have made input?
            Would Kyari indict himself as “fencing” Ibe from seeing his principal?
            Even as I had told you, it has no stamp from the presidency, its not proof enough for you. The supporting points should let you know that deductive reasoning should be sufficient and the result is that Buhari has called Ibe without Kyari making it happen willingly.

      • share Idea

        I hope Buhari never got DSS letter that indicted Magu and prevented his confirmation or what has Buhari done…pls stop elevating Buhari to status of God when he is a certified fraudster

  • Buhari is a failed President. Those that staked their hope on this “messiah” are scums. How could any sane human justify the rot and the cluelessness of this rudderless entity at this critical moment in our political ecosystem.? Nigeria was once a country.

  • persona

    Kyari who is a board member of NNPC has yet again caused Buhari this embarrassment. Aisha did say that the man is a pain and Buhari is seeing same by the day.
    Kyari prevented Ibe from seeing Buhari knowing what himself and Baru did while Buhari was abroad receiving treatment. The same Kyari wrote the useless letter with the funny clause to make the VP just a coordinator than substantive acting president.
    The leak was intended to ensure that Buhari knows that Ibe was being sidelined because of the unapproved approvals given by Baru.
    Ibe appears to have entrenched transparency by leaking to the press to get Buhari’s attention knowing the man will not approve anything that would tarnish his imge not only as the president but as the petroleum minister.

  • Dazmillion

    Pure window dressing. Buhari is minister of petroleum while Kachikwu is deputy. Yet it took the leaking of a letter for demented Buhari to meet with his deputy of the only source on income for the Zoo.

    Buhari has no interest in resolving any issues at NNPC because Maikanti Baru is acting out the Hausa Fulani script on behalf of the president of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. If Buhari was really interested in meeting Kachikwu, Buhari would have asked for Kachikwu’s input in the recent appointments at NNPC were 10 positions out of 12 were given to members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

    • persona

      How do you get past a gatekeeper in the person of Kyari who also is on the board of NNPC and has Baru’s back?
      The whistleblower act endorsed by Buhari just worked in his favor.
      Had Ibe not leaked, Buhari would never have known Ibe was being blocked. Let us look at the big picture. Ibe’s reforms are not to be disputed, he has done well and Buhari takes the glory as the senior minister. Its a win for Buhari, Aisha warned us about Kyari..same man called the acting president coordinator.

      • Dazmillion

        So basically Buhari is not in charge of his government? I mean Oil is the money earner for Nigeria. Therefore common sense dictates that as minister of petroleum Buhari at least see his deputy minister of petroleum once a week

        • persona

          He has a whole nation to be briefed on. How many weeks does he see his minister and military chiefs? Don’t we have issues daily security wise? How many times does he see his minister for power, don’t we need light?
          He has appointed people, given them authority and incase you missed it, Ibe is complaining about a breach and not that Buhari endorsed Baru to take decisions against extant laws.
          The issue is Kyari, whatever he did to prevent Buhari from seeing Ibe is what is called, no news is good news.
          Please, let us not assume the job of the president is to tailgate ministers.

          • share Idea

            Did you read the leaked letter. Baru’s NNPC board in some instances claimed that they got Buhari’s approval. If Buhari is not minister of Petroleum, I would have given him benefit of the doubt. However, as minister of petroleum he should be meeting with his deputy at least once every 2 weeks. Buhari holds FEC meeting every week and such lopsided appointment made in NNPC does not warrant the minister of petroleum to have asked the deputy if he was consulted (assuming Buhari wasn’t aware).

            I said it before now that during Abacha’s time, he claimed to have fought 419 people to a standstill only for the nation to find that he was the greatest thief of all time after his death.

            Many of you Buhari supporters would have heartache by the time his attrocities are revealed to the public – Buhari is a certified conman/fraudster with pretentious attitude

          • Anasieze Donatus

            Please bro,educate them more and go to any bar of your choice and drink DP on my account. They know the truth but must bend it to vilify PMB for the political upper cut against JOEBOY

          • Sanssouci

            I would agree with you 100% if it were Minister of sports Solomon Dalung complaining… not minister of petroleum in a country whose exports are 95% oil based. If your theory is correct (and I give it to you it is very plausible) then Abba Kyari has found a genuine “jazz” and I may need to review my take on the supernatural in Africa.

  • realist

    No institution is working in Nigeria. All appointees operate according to how close you are to the president. A visionary leader may not need to meet anybody in the face off but ordered all concerned to follow the law lawfully and any prior decisions and appointments not in line with lay down principles becomes null and void. But here everything is according to how the president want it in disregard to the laws guiding the Establishment.

  • Julius

    Good deed, now the President should order an investigation and deal with Baru. The finding should be made public also.I believe the Minister.

    • Sanssouci

      That as president this can happen in NNPC so shortly after the Diezani saga without your knowledge is terrible enough, but for it to happen while you still double as Minister of petroleum is indefensible and even incomprehensible.

    • share Idea

      Just as the GRASS-CUTTING report is everywhere in the internet – when can you people believe in reality and stop attributing qualities that is foreign to Buhari

  • Agba

    Nigérians don’t be fool,Buhari knew about the scam,is for 2019 election campaign or where do you expect Buhari to see money;

  • Justice Equity

    If ibe kachukwu did not let nigerians to know the fraud going on under NNPC where buhari shamelessly and greedly appropriated to himself as minister not minding the fact that he has not been effective in his responsibilities at the position of the president because of his age and weak body,these guys would have been shouting anti corruption to the faces of Nigerians while at the same time perpetuating the worst corruption in the history of Nigerian nation.
    Nigeria is under the worst siege since Abachas inglorious regime, those who willingly chose blindness as their portion in relationship to buharis hypocritical, deceptive ,mindless pillaging of Nigerian nation, can do themselves a great good to open their bewitched eyes and see that there is fire on the mountain in Nigeria today.
    Patriotic Nigerians have been warning about the imminent catastrophe awaiting Nigerian nation under the buhari administration of unbriddled greed,hypocrisy, deception, injustice, bias,discrimination, tribal, religious, ethnic bias. An administration that made lying to be her official seal,an administration that derives so much joy from deceiving her citizens, an administration that shamelessly divided her citizens on the banner of religious, ethnic, clannish bigotry, an administration that says one thing and shamelessly do the opposite, an administration that says that fighting corruption is her cornerstone but takes pleasure in selecting highly cunning crafty corrupt characters as her government officials.
    This administration is both insensitive, parochial, hypocritical, shamelessly biased and deadly corrupt.
    Nigeria have made the worst mistake of their destiny by handing their nation to the worst formidable axis of evil in black race, the most terrific gathering of fake men and women in the world, the most potent dangers you can find anywhere in the world.
    Only prayers can deliver Nigerian nation from the awesome trap and evil claws of these men.
    I challenge all Nigerians who still love the future and destinies of their children and future generations to go on their knees now ,so that God shall give Nigeria another 1998 miracle that delivered Nigeria from the deadly dangerous grip of abacha ,whose terror made the 5 political parties of that era to adopt Abacha as their sole presidential candidate even when Abacha was still a serving military officer who then never shown any open interest in contesting the election.

    • Mufu Ola

      Your comments childishly emotive to be taken serious. Be more rational & objective.

      • Justice Equity

        Jesus will never be taken serious by Belial, no matter his preachings teachings and miracles.
        No wonder the holy book says that the gospel of salvation is foolishness to those who are perishing.
        Mufu ola your heart is so dirty ,darknend,bewitched and depraved to have good understanding. Only a miracle can deliver your kind,you are of the stock of those who are blowing themselves up because shekau promised them 72 virgins when they commit suicide. Please what kind of senses could a preacher make to such reprobates.

        • Mufu Ola

          Stop dragging Jesus into your evil projects.

          • Justice Equity

            My evil project is my heartfelt desire and prayers that God Almighty shall deliver our nation from the hands of pompous, haughty, proud hypocrites,unjust hypocrites, divisive, hate overcharged, ethnic, religious bigots ,who are sowing discord through heartless and mindless leadership,who are doing everything possible to make me and Nigerians to see ourselves as enemies ,foes and malicious contenders. That Nigeria shall enjoy sincere leadership that can guarantee peace, progress, love ,unity and prosperity for Nigeria and make Nigerian nation alive again.
            If that is what you call evil project, may God Almighty deliver your depraved soul.

        • MilitaryPolice01

          Please what kind of senses could a preacher make to such reprobates.
          —————-
          Loool

    • Tunde

      You are obviously insincere, a PDP apologist who would prefer the corruption money that was oiling the wheels to continue! How can Abacha be compared to PMB for goodness sake! PMB may have made a mistake here admittedly; but within 24hours of it hitting the press he is meeting with the minister of state! Let’s see his next move I say before we judge him! This is what any fair minded Nigerian would do! But, No! You will rather spill your bile of hatred for this man without reason!

      • share Idea

        Did you say that the memo was just 24hrs? Was Kachikwu not in FEC meeting yesterday with Buhari? Does the allegation not weithy enough that FEC meeting would have been suspended or in the alternative, Buhari have a follow-up meeting with Kachikwu after the meeting if actually Buhari is sincere.

        Did you know that Baru’s NNPC board claimed that Buhari signed off on some of the approved contract even when Buhari was sick in London. Can you people stop exposing your hypocritical nature – Buhari is simply a grand conman with nepotistic behaviour.

  • Justice Equity

    I call on all Nigerians no matter their faith,tribe, ethnicity, status ,to humble themselves and go down on their knees of prayers and cry unto God to come in His awesome power ,show mercy to our nation, forgive us our sins and deliver Nigerian nation from this national error of judgment committed in 2015,before it is too late for Nigeria and her citizens.
    Except God Almighty intervenes in the affairs of Nigerian nation, buhari will ultimately close the coffin of Nigerian nation.
    The holy book says that the throne is established in righteousness, therefore it is an abomination for the king to do injustice, the Bible says that unjust scales are abomination to the lord.
    This administration is both insensitive, unjust, unfair, clannish, bigoted mindlessly fraudulent. My solace is that darkness can never prevail for ever,after the rains no matter how torrential, the sun shall rise.May God never allow the flood of buharis tsunami to permanently undermine our beautiful nation, may God remember the labours of our heroes past and show kindness to Nigerian nation and her people .God Almighty did it for our nation before when the Abacha whom the Yoruba traitors used to undermine ,betray and judas kiss shonekan,turned into ravenous wolf and held both the traitors and the nation shell shocked, He shall do it again because the hour has come again and Nigerians are powerless to save themselves.

    • bashwaziri

      In 2015, we humbled ourselves, went down on our kneels, prayed and cried unto God to come in His awesome power, show mercy to our Nation, forgive us our sins and deliver Nigerian Nation FROM THE CALAMITIES IN THE HANDS OF GEJ AND HIS THIEVERY CON-MEN!!!! God answered our prayers and we are forever grateful..

      Nobody is saying this administration is perfect. We are in the process of recovery and this administration is by far better than an administrative who even though the Nation recorded the highest earnings from crude, yet it still borrowed money to pay salaries