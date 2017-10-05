BREAKING: NNPC Crisis: Kachikwu meets Buhari

Related News

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, will meet President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa today (Thursday).

Mr. Kachikwu is slated to meet Mr. Buhari at 11:30 a.m.

The meeting is coming two days after a memo sent by the minister to the president, complaining about insubordination and alleged corruption by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, was leaked to the media.

In his letter, Mr. Kachikwu urged the president to take urgent action to save the NNPC amid a N9 trillion contract scam allegedly involving Mr. Baru.

Mr. Kachikwu said he found it necessary to call the attention of the president to the wrongdoings because they were capable of hindering progress in the country’s petroleum sector or even reverse recorded strides.

He also said he resorted to writing the memo because of his inability to have a one on one meeting with the president.

The minister is expected to further discuss the allegations with the president at Thursday’s meeting.