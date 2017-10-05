BREAKING: NNPC Crisis: Kachikwu meets Buhari

Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, will meet President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa today (Thursday).

Mr. Kachikwu is slated to meet Mr. Buhari at 11:30 a.m.

The meeting is coming two days after a memo sent by the minister to the president, complaining about insubordination and alleged corruption by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, was leaked to the media.

In his letter, Mr. Kachikwu urged the president to take urgent action to save the NNPC amid a N9 trillion contract scam allegedly involving Mr. Baru.

Mr. Kachikwu said he found it necessary to call the attention of the president to the wrongdoings because they were capable of hindering progress in the country’s petroleum sector or even reverse recorded strides.

He also said he resorted to writing the memo because of his inability to have a one on one meeting with the president.

The minister is expected to further discuss the allegations with the president at Thursday’s meeting.

  • Spoken word

    what a mess. PMB should resolve this promptly.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    It took a leaked letter and a national embarrassment to get a President to grant audience to his Petroleum Minister – the foremost foreign exchange earner for the State.

    A bad case study in Presidential leadership.

  • thusspokez

    I told my readers yesterday that the leak of the letter to Buhari was intentional and intended to put pressure on Buhari to act. That tactic has worked.

    • persona

      Buhari never got the letter according to my sources. If you check the letter, it didn’t have presidency stamp which means, it was the NNPC version that was leaked.
      The reason adduced for Buhari not seeing his minister is simply because, Kyari is also on the board of NNPC and he is the chief of staff of the president. He blocked the minister from seeing Buhari and the letter has placed a huge questionmark on Kyarri and Baru.
      Buhari as the senior minister must then take a stand