22 killed in Niger boat tragedy

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, has confirmed the death of 22 persons in a boat mishap around Mahuta community in Agwara Local Government Area of the state.

Hussaini Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer of the agency, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Wednesday.

He said the deceased were travelling on Tuesday from Yauri in Kebbi and Mage around Kontagora area to Manhuta in Niger.

Mr. Ibrahim said that seven of the travellers were, however, rescued.

According to him, the victims were travelling to Mahuta following information that a divine stone, with an Islamic inscription was found there, when their boat capsised.

“Some of the survivors said the boat hit a log of wood inside the river and capsized,” he said.

He said the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the General Hospital in Yauri.

(NAN)