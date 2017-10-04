Senator accuses Nigeria Police chief of corruption, fraudulent promotions, sexual misconduct

Related News

The feud between the Inspector General of Police and a senator, Isa Misau, took a new turn on Wednesday as the lawmaker accused the police chief of corruption, abuse of office and sexual affairs with female police officers.

Mr. Misau while speaking at the floor of the Senate alleged that Mr. Idris recently impregnated two female police officers and arranged for a secret wedding with one in Kaduna.

He also accused Mr. Idris of awarding special promotions to female officers and ‘his boys’ at the expense of merit.

He said: “The IG is openly having two relationships with policewomen who he gave special promotions. One of them is Amina and one of them is DSP Esther which the IG on 15th of last month got married to that woman DSP. Under police act and regulation, you cannot marry a serving woman police unless that woman retires.

“He quickly did a secret wedding in Kaduna because the lady is four months pregnant. I am saying this because of the institution – that institution I am supposed to be a stakeholder in that institution. It is the institution that brought me here which I’m proud of.

“There are serving police officers who now demoralized because of the activities of the office of the IGP. Mr. President, even when it comes to appointment, the IG decided to have his own boys who are just assistant commissioner of police, he will give them special promotion.

“He will give them deputy commissioner of police, they won’t spend three months or six months he will just give them acting commissioners of police,” he added.

Mr. Misau alleged that the IGP is using his office to undermine the power and function of other high ranking officers.

“The IGP has decided that all posting of mobile combatants be done in his office meanwhile there is Commissioner of Police in charge of mobile force and that of the Special Protection Unit. All postings which is supposed to be done by these commissioners are done in the IGP’s office.

“Under the police act and regulations, every investigations into the force is supposed to be done under the office of the DIG Investigations and Intelligence but now, the IGP has created so many units under him putting junior police officers as heads thereby undermining the statutory office of the DIGs.”

A furious Mr. Misau also alleged that the IGP diverted funds meant to purchase eight armoured carriers.

“Mr. President, there is illegal diversion of funds by the IGP. Under the 2016 appropriation act, there is the provision where the IGP is supposed to purchase armoured carriers. Instead of purchasing the 8 armoured patrol carriers to help the President in fighting insurgency in the North East, he diverted the fund to something else.”

The Police had earlier declared the senator a deserter after he first raised allegations of corruption in the police hierarchy.

Mr. Misau, a former police officer, however said he retired following due process, a fact confirmed by the Police Service Commission.

Following the senator’s allegations, the Senate set up an eight-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the allegations.

The senate also mandated its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate police allegations against Mr. Misau, and present its findings to the Senate.