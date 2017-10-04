Why we won’t demand Diezani’s extradition from UK – Nigerian govt

diezani-allison-madueke

The Nigerian government has said it would not ask the British government to send a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, back to Nigeria to avoid jeopardizing ongoing investigations by authorities in the United Kingdom. 

The government’s position was made known by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke, who is under investigation by UK’s National Crime Agency, NCA, for alleged illicit possession of properties valued at £10 million, purportedly purchased for her by some businessmen while she was minister, had asked to be joined in an ongoing corruption suit against the businessmen in Nigeria. 

She asked the government to request her extradition back to the country. 

However, Mr. Malami said such a move was not necessary for now. 

“The truth of the matter is that steps have been taken by the United Kingdom authorities on issues bothering on corrupt practices involving Nigerians. 

“If Nigeria feels strongly that there is need to bring Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke here to face charges of corruption, government will not hesitate to do that.

As things are now, there is no need for that since the U.K. Government is already investigating her and government will not take any decision that will jeopardize what the U.K. Government is doing,” he told journalists at the State House in Abuja.

The AGF said there is an existing understanding between Nigeria and other countries especially the United Kingdom on the recovery of stolen funds. 

The Minister said Mrs. Alison-Madueke does not need to tell the government when to ask for her extradition. 

“Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing charges of money laundering and acquisition of properties in United Kingdom so it is important to face the charges there than for her to come as a mere witness in a case in Nigeria,” he said.

  • Timothy

    She’s a Nigerian citizen and I think she still has her passport if her trial over there in UK is not forthcoming I think she can always apply to come back home and face the trial here. Besides its still her country that she served. Anyways if the govt says they dont need and you dont need their permission to come if you are done over there. Then please come.

    • Gbola

      Her passports were seized.

      • victoria

        Let her face trial in UK after all she was the one that chose to run to uk.let them jail her 20 years there and she will come home and face another trial and we will hang her

    • musa aliyu

      She wants to come down here and do Wayo through bribing her way out, since the judiciary has turned into another thing

  • Julius

    You have to be dumb not to see what she and her lawyers are trying to do. She is planning not to face the allegations against her in the UK besides, she is still under investigations there. Let her try to come home on her own and see what the UK authority will say about that.

  • Jon

    Baru in the oil contract scan that allegedly stole for himself and his Principal must be tried and jailed for life if convicted. If convicted, his principal must also be tried and if convicted, must be put in jail for life and keys, rather than throwing it into the ocean, must be thrown into the desert around Daura, Katsina. The key must be thrown from the air.

  • wazobia decomposition !!!!!!

    dieziani still has one silver bullet ………….. the alamesiegha format ……….. a role reversal ………..u.k. beware before you get mocked,once again …..

  • dami

    Give her the ibori treatment…

  • AFRICANER

    The land if the goons!

    If you’re not ready to try her, then keep your mouth shut Mr. Attorney General, people are innocent until proven guilty. If you are not going to ask for her extradition, you are not ready to make allegations. Nigeria has jurisdiction of illegal money, how can UK, an undemocratic blood monarchy, treat our citizens, and our country as a colony?

    They should mind their own business. They never try northerners, even those committing atrocious human rights violations and mass murder such as the president.