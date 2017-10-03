BREAKING: Judge withdraws from trial of Boko Haram suspects

A Federal High Court Judge, John Tsoho, on Wednesday withdrew himself for the trial of eight Boko Haram terror suspects charged to his court.

The judge made the decision following an application by six of the defendants asking that their case be transferred from his court.

The defendants are facing trial at an Abuja Division of the court for the alleged murder of five foreigners who were abducted from a construction site in Kebbi State in 2011.

The defendants are also accused of alleged culpability in the murder of seven other foreigners in Borno State. The seven were abducted from another construction site in Bauchi State in February 2013, and taken to the Sambisa forest, as spelt out by the charge.

