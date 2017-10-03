Nigerian Minister flown to U.S. for medical treatment

Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah. [Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah. [Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Less than six weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical treatment in the United Kingdom, his Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, has been flown to the United States for the same purpose.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at a press briefing on the 2017 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja.

Mr. Adamu, who did not disclose the ailment for which his colleague is hospitalised, urged those at the event to rise for a prayer for the speedy recovery of Mr. Anwukah.

“Please permit me to ask us to say a minute prayer for the Minister of State who is away in the U.S to receive medical treatment for an illness,” Mr. Adamu said immediately after the introduction of key officials at the briefing.

According to the minister, Mr. Anwukah needed prayers from Nigerians especially stakeholders in the education sector.

Mr. Anwukah was said to have attended a Federal Executive Council meeting two weeks ago wearing a cervical collar.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Shift Luther

    UP BUHARI; GO ABROAD GO ABROAD GOVERMENT… THE OTHERS CAN DIE WHO CARES