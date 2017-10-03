42 guns recovered from Las Vegas shooter

Related News

Forty-two guns were on Monday recovered from the suspected shooter who opened fire on hundreds of victims at a concert in Las Vegas, investigators have said.

The 64-year-old suspect, Stephen Paddock, on Sunday night shot at a musical concert near Mandalay Bey hotel attended by thousands of people.

The 23 guns recovered from Mr. Paddock’s hotel room at the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bey and 19 others from his residence will form part of items to be considered in the investigation, according to the Sheriff, Joe Lombardo.

Mr. Lombardo also stated during an update on the matter that there are three main investigation targets being examined, to find possible causes of the attack.

“We have three scenes we are currently working at. First, would be the hotel room at the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bey, we have the scene of the event and we currently have squads heading for his house.

“We also found several explosives and rounds of ammunition,” said Mr. Lombardo.

Mr. Lombardo also gave specific figures about the number of dead people as well as those injured in the attack.

“We are currently standing at 527 for those injured and those that have died: 59,” he said.

Also in his address, an official of the county fire department, Greg Cassell, said American authorities had put in place a family assistance centre comprising members from the police department, fire department and the coroner centre to help affected families in any way possible.

Details of possible motives for Mr. Paddock’s actions remain unknown. Findings on his past, however, show that the late shooter was a gambler for most parts of his life and a son to a bank robber who had escaped prison after he was convicted on a 20-year jail term.

Mr. Paddock’s father, Benjamin Paddock, was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s wanted list till the 1970’s before he passed away.

Mr. Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is expected to return to the U.S. soon for questioning.

Meanwhile, following the tragic mass shooting, British journalist and television personality, Piers Morgan has lambasted former U.S. President Barrack Obama.

Mr. Morgan attacked the former president for doing nothing with regards to gun laws while in power for 8 years.

The attack on Mr. Obama came shortly after he sent out a condolence message to victims of the shooting via his tweeter account.

“Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy”.

Mr. Morgan however quoted Obama’s tweet saying “Spare me your thoughts & prayers. That’s all you offered for 8 years as President. You achieved zero new gun laws despite endless promises”.

Governor of Kentucky, Matt Bevin, was also not spared when he tweeted.

“To all those political opportunists who are seizing on the tragedy in Las Vegas to call for more gun regs…You can’t regulate evil…”

Mr. Morgan replied saying “Can we regulate your stupidity?”

Reactions to the shooting have continued to pour out on social media from around the world.

The shooting which is reported to be the worst in America’s modern history happened as country singer Jason Aldean was wrapping up a four-day Route 91 Harvest Festival.