Nigeria Police expel six ASP recruits from training school

The Police Staff College in Jos has explained why six new recruits were expelled from the training school.

Dorothy Gimba, the school’s commandant, said the cadets were shown the way out after failing repeatedly to catch up with academics and physical training standards of the PSC.

“The school has its standards, which they didn’t meet,” Ms. Gimba, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Sunday.

The six, four males and two females, were amongst the 500 cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASPs, and cadet inspectors who were recruited in 2016.

They were sent to PSC, Jos, in January for their mandatory one-year pre-admission course, after which they would be posted across the country to begin their career proper in the force.

The six were dismissed from the camp in September, barely three months to the completion of the mandatory course.

PREMIUM TIMES has decided to withhold their names since they weren’t accused of gross misconduct or crime.

“It was a very tough decision for us here,” Ms. Gimba said. “But we have to do what is necessary to enforce our standards.”

The 2016 recruitment exercise also saw 7,500 new constables enlisted in the force, they’re also currently undergoing pre-admission training at various facilities across the country.