Death toll rises to 58 in Las Vegas shooting, over 500 injured

Related News

The death toll in the Las Vegas concert massacre has risen to 58 with the injured victims numbering over 500.

The deadly massacre, one of the worst in recent American history, occurred on Sunday night while Americans partook in a final phase of singer Jason Aldean’s music festival.

The police have also provided more information on the suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock.

The Sheriff, Joe Lombardo, said the police discovered 10 rifles in Mr. Paddock’s apartment at the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, where the shooter was suspected to have been lodging since September 28. He added that findings indicate that the rifles were brought by Mr. Paddock.

Mr. Lambardo also said contrary to previous reports that the police had killed the Mr. Paddock, they had reasons to believe he killed himself.

“I know that he had killed himself. We know that he brought the weapon in on his own,” he said.

Mr. Lombardo also said the hotel’s room service reported finding nothing unusual while cleaning the room belonging to Mr. Paddock.

The police chief also said a thorough search on related data on Mr. Paddock’s affairs have shown no link with local or international terrorists.

Mr. Paddock’s brother, Eric, also expressed shock at his brother’s action.

“It makes no sense,” he never hit anybody,” said the shooter’s brother.

The police are still looking for links to the possible reasons for the deadly incidence.

American President Donald Trump has reacted to the incident and is expected to visit Lass Vegas soon.

“It was an act of pure evil. We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imaging their loss. The families of the victims; we are praying for you, we are here for you,” Mr. Trump said.

The suspected shooter started firing an automatic rifle from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel at 10:08 p.m. (0708 GMT) at a crowd of people watching an outdoor music.

The shootings continued for moments until the police arrived the scene of the incidence.