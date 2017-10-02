Hajj 2017: All Nigerian pilgrims airlifted back home

Related News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, on Monday concluded the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims back to the country.

The last flight by Max Airline, NGL 2110, took off from King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, to Kano via Port Harcourt at 6:53 a.m. Nigerian time on Monday.

According to NAHCON’s Command and Control Centre in Jeddah Saudi Arabia, the Flight had 172 pilgrims from Kano state, 76 from Rivers and 30 officials.

The commission said flight NGL 2110 “marked the end of airlift of pilgrims for 2017 Hajj.”

The return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims began on September 7 with two flights transporting pilgrims from Gombe State and Abuja.

The three selected airlines, Max Air, Medview and Fly Nas airlifted 65,008 pilgrims from the 36 states, FCT and the armed forces in 152 flights.

About 19,000 other pilgrims who used Private Tour Operators returned earlier through various international airlines.