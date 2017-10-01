Another Boko Haram suspect arrested in Ondo

Related News

The Ondo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrested of one Mohammed Basha, suspected to be a member of the dreaded Boko Haram in Isua Akoko, Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the suspect was arrested while he was “loitering” along Isua-Ifira Akoko road by the officials of the anti-crime patrol of the command.

The arrest of the suspect linked to the terrorist sect in the Akoko area is the second within one week.

Mr. Joseph said the suspect’s strange movement and behaviour gave him away as one who is new and trying to master the area.

“You know, when a person comes into a new place, there is a way he behaves, so the suspect was behaving suspiciously and that drew the attention of our men and he was picked up,” said Mr. Joseph.

“When the suspect was arrested, he was interrogated and he confessed that he was a member of the Boko Haram sect.

“He said his father is from Niger Republic while his mother is from Maiduguri in Borno State.

“He said when Maiduguri was hot for him he ran to Nasarawa last month and he left Nasarawa yesterday (Saturday) and came down to the South-west to hide here.

“He also confessed that one Daffo is his team leader while Shekau is still the overall leader of the group.”

Mr. Joseph further said some items suspected to be charms were recovered from him.

He said that the suspect was in the protective custody of the command for further investigations.

According to Mr. Joseph, the suspect would be handed over to the military when the police conclude their investigations.

Only last week Tuesday, a wanted member of the sect, Idris Babawo, was picked up by a local vigilante group and handed over to the police.

Mr. Joseph said that suspect was found to be a wanted member of the sect when the Nigerian Army took him into custody.

The army later confirmed Mr. Babawo as one of the most wanted members of the terror group whose activities have caused over 100,000 deaths in Northern Nigeria since 2009.

The spokesperson also revealed that the police commissioner in charge of the state, Gbenga Adeyanju, had commissioned a specialised team trained in identifying terror suspects to the Akoko area which is a gateway into Ondo State from the north.