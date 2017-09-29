BREAKING: Appeal Court orders Dasuki’s appearance in Olisa Metuh’s trial

Related News

An Abuja Division of the Appeal Court has ordered that a former National Security Advisor, Sambo Dasuki, be made to appear in the trial of former Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson, Olisa Metuh.

In giving the order, the appellate court set aside the decision of the Federal High Court, which refused to compel Mr. Dasuki’s appearance.

Mr. Metuh’s lawyers had argued that Mr. Dasuki was a required witness since the money their client was accused of mismanaging came from his office.

The court in a brief ruling on Friday said the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court presided by Okon Abang was wrong to have regarded Mr. Dasuki as a “non-compellable’ witness in the matter.

The Appeal Court also ruled that the privilege given to the lower court to sign a subpoena in civil or criminal matter is not for the personal use of the judge but for the procurement of justice.

The court also ordered the SSS, in whose custody Mr. Dasuki has been for over one year, to provide him at the next date of the trial.

