The Police in Ebonyi State have arraigned a Lebanese, Antoine Alromi, and three others for allegedly stealing three transformers belonging to his company, Lana construction company limited.

The accused persons according to court records allegedly stole the three transformers valued at N7 million In July.

The Lebanese and second accused, Offia Amechi, were however granted bail by the magistrate, Olughu Nnachi, in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

Details soon…