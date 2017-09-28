EFCC arrests Fayose’s finance commissioner, accountant general

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor Photo: DailyPost
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor Photo: DailyPost

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has arrested two top officials of Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant General were arrested on Thursday and are currently in the custody of the EFCC, a top official confirmed.

“They were picked up today following their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bail out funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration,” an EFCC spokesperson said in an email to PREMIUM TIMES.

The officials were arrested on the same day the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, formally declared his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Fayose has also been investigated for alleged corrupt practices but cannot be arrested or prosecuted while in office as governor based on the constitutional immunity he enjoys.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • concernednigerian

    This is a familiar act from the EFCC.

  • Timothy

    I have always advocated for restructuring where this immunity clause is completely removed. If you are a governor and you believe in restructuring please tell you representatives to remove that clause immunity and be able to face the people openly and squarely. This EFCC is over burden with so much responsibilities. The thieves are just too much it will take more than a century to get them all.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Heheheheeee, commissioners of doom and banditry no get immunity for head abi? So they must to face the law. Naija na wa oooo.

  • kinsly

    Fayose knows that prison days is getting closer and closer, let him declare for UN secGen, he must taste kirikiri or Kuje prisons….but he can cowardly runaway to exile like he did some years ago.

  • akinwumi komolafe

    Hmmm.

  • serubawon70

    No matter what Fayose does, the net is gradually closing up upon him.

  • Julius

    I’m starting to think that he is doing this thinking it’s another form of immunity to avoid being arrested after his term expired as the governor. Yeye man..Boys and girls, this is what crack does to brains ..don’t smoke crack !

  • Tommy Soto

    I agree with other readers, get rid of the immunity clause. Let all crooks face the music in real time.