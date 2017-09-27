Champions League (LIVE UPDATES): Atletico Madrid battle Chelsea

After recording a blistering start in their last match against Qarabag, Chelsea face a tougher test this night in Spain against Atletico Madrid.

Victor Moses is expected to turn up for the Blues who are presently dictating the pace in Group C having scored six goals in their first game.

Atletico Madrid played a goalless draw with Roma in their first game. They need a win badly to boost their chances of progressing; especially with Roma defeating Qarabag earlier in the day in their second game.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the match from 7:45 p.m. while analysing results from other matches in the Champions League being played at the same time.

CHELSEA XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz Cahill, Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso, Fabregas, Hazard, Morata

ATLETICO MADRID XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, L Hernandez, Filipe Luis; Koke, Partey, Niguez, Carrasco; Correa, Griezmann

Ahead of the kick-off for the Atletico Chelsea game, Roma are top in Group C with four points as they beat Qarabag 2-1 in an early kick off.

Chelsea wil overtake Roma once they avoid defeat in Spain tonight.

Tonight is quite big for Victor Moses as he is making a return to Champions league football. having been forced out on loan to Liverpool, Stoke city and West Ham in the past seasons. Chelsea are just returning also.

19.50: Kick off!!!

19.51: Bright start as Atletico to win their first corner, which Morata does excellently to clear with his head.

